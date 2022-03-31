

Chevron, Save the Children to support disabled children

The one-year program will cover children with disability aged up to 18 years and their families, community members living in the project locations, said a Chevron press release.

Chevron has been operating three gas fields in Bangladesh which are Bibiyana, Jalabad and Moulvibazar in Sylhet region.

The objective of this program is to support children with disabilities to access to education, health, and development from mainstream service providers, minimize social stigma and prejudice for children with disability with the goal of improving social inclusion in the community and support the children and their families to enable them to learn and earn.

The program will run from March 2022 to February 2023 and will promote access to education, health services, development, participation, and well-being through inclusive approaches, which will help support the achievement of the UN SDGs.

The program will support 300 children and their families, community members living in the project locations, caregivers, teachers, 20 primary schools and 200 teachers, school management committee members, community people, local elites, and other adults.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district Ishrat Jahan as chief guest along with Civil Surgeon, ADC (General), ADC (Education & ICT), Deputy Director (DD)- District Social Welfare Office, District Education Officer (DEO), District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Assistant District Primary Education Officer (ADPEO), District Youth Development Officer, Inspector of Police Habiganj district; and Upazila Social Welfare Officer of Nabiganj Upazila and Chevron Bangladesh's Corporate Affairs Director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir attended the event.















Chevron Bangladesh has partnered with Save the Children to launch a program titled: "Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities" (ISCwD) at District Commissioner Conference Hall in Habiganj, Sylhet.The one-year program will cover children with disability aged up to 18 years and their families, community members living in the project locations, said a Chevron press release.Chevron has been operating three gas fields in Bangladesh which are Bibiyana, Jalabad and Moulvibazar in Sylhet region.The objective of this program is to support children with disabilities to access to education, health, and development from mainstream service providers, minimize social stigma and prejudice for children with disability with the goal of improving social inclusion in the community and support the children and their families to enable them to learn and earn.The program will run from March 2022 to February 2023 and will promote access to education, health services, development, participation, and well-being through inclusive approaches, which will help support the achievement of the UN SDGs.The program will support 300 children and their families, community members living in the project locations, caregivers, teachers, 20 primary schools and 200 teachers, school management committee members, community people, local elites, and other adults.Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district Ishrat Jahan as chief guest along with Civil Surgeon, ADC (General), ADC (Education & ICT), Deputy Director (DD)- District Social Welfare Office, District Education Officer (DEO), District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Assistant District Primary Education Officer (ADPEO), District Youth Development Officer, Inspector of Police Habiganj district; and Upazila Social Welfare Officer of Nabiganj Upazila and Chevron Bangladesh's Corporate Affairs Director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir attended the event.