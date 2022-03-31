Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chevron, Save the Children to support disabled children

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Chevron, Save the Children to support disabled children

Chevron, Save the Children to support disabled children

Chevron Bangladesh has partnered with Save the Children to launch a program titled: "Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities" (ISCwD) at District Commissioner Conference Hall in Habiganj, Sylhet.
The one-year program will cover children with disability aged up to 18 years and their families, community members living in the project locations, said a Chevron press release.
Chevron has been operating three gas fields in Bangladesh which are Bibiyana, Jalabad and Moulvibazar in Sylhet region.
The objective of this program is to support children with disabilities to access to education, health, and development from mainstream service providers, minimize social stigma and prejudice for children with disability with the goal of improving social inclusion in the community and support the children and their families to enable them to learn and earn.
The program will run from March 2022 to February 2023 and will promote access to education, health services, development, participation, and well-being through inclusive approaches, which will help support the achievement of the UN SDGs.
The program will support 300 children and their families, community members living in the project locations, caregivers, teachers, 20 primary schools and 200 teachers, school management committee members, community people, local elites, and other adults.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district Ishrat Jahan as chief guest along with Civil Surgeon, ADC (General), ADC (Education & ICT), Deputy Director (DD)- District Social Welfare Office, District Education Officer (DEO), District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Assistant District Primary Education Officer (ADPEO), District Youth Development Officer, Inspector of Police Habiganj district; and Upazila Social Welfare Officer of Nabiganj Upazila and Chevron Bangladesh's Corporate Affairs Director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir attended the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BDBL opens its 50th branch at Mirpur
IBBL steps into 40th years
Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices
Antique fashion showroom opened in Ctg
BD exporters manage to find alternative routes to Russia
India eyes exporting sugar to BD
Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 36,184cr in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft