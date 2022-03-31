Stocks snap 2-day rising streak on profit booking

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined following two-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profits.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 11.53 points or 0.17 per cent to 6,753, after gaining over 23 points in the past two days. But The DSE t30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.02 points to 2,471 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slid a bit 0.48 points to 1,464.

Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 8.01 billion, down 18 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 9.81 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 379 issues traded, 205 declined, 109 advanced and 65 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 29 points to 19,775 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 16 points to 11,863 at close.

Of the issues traded, 177 declined, 91 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.50 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 229 million.











