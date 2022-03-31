Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Charter Signed

BIMSTEC leaders pledge to intensify regional cooperation

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Bangladesh foreign Minister signing the BIMSTEC Charter at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh foreign Minister signing the BIMSTEC Charter at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

OLOMBO, March 30: Leaders of the BIMSTEC in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday vowed to intensify regional cooperation to strengthen connectivity, enhance trade and investment in tourism, technology and energy sectors to offset the economic losses caused by the pandemic.
BIMSTEC on the day also signed the BIMSTEC Charter by placing the organization's activities on a more structured and rule based platform. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi joined the Summit, hosted by current BIMSTEC chair Sri Lanka in virtual mode, from Dhaka and New Delhi respectively with other BIMSTEC leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.
They also pledged to strengthen their collective resilience to combat the challenges of poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and all other public health emergencies.
The BIMSTEC leaders in its 5th Summit pledged to strengthen their efforts to effectively deal with terrorism and transnational crimes, and ensure food and energy security through partnership and joint actions, in parallel to the implementation toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, keeping in mind that COVID 19 may not be the last calamity to befall their region.
The leaders encouraged Member States to continue to support one another in combating COVID-19 through the BIMSTEC framework as well as bilaterally to foster the spirit of BIMSTEC solidarity, according to the 5th BIMSTEC Summit Deceleration.
The key outcome of the Summit was the adoption and signing of the BIMSTEC Charter, which formalizes the grouping into an organization made up of member states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Indian counterpart Modi along with other leaders also witnessed the signing of three BIMSTEC agreements which represent progress being achieved in ongoing cooperation activities.
These are BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; BIMSTEC Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training and Memorandum of Association on Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility.
The Summit's theme "Towards a Resilient Region, Prosperous Economies, Healthy People" captured the main current priorities of member states, and the efforts by BIMSTEC to develop cooperation activities that support member state's programmes to deal with the economic and development consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Summit also saw considerable progress being achieved in the BIMSTEC connectivity agenda with the adoption of the 'Master Plan for Transport Connectivity' by Leaders which lays out a guidance framework for connectivity related activities in the region in the future.
BIMSTEC Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka was signed by Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
On the other hand, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States. Later, a declaration of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit was adopted.
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally opened the Summit by joining virtually in the morning. He also delivered closing remarks as the outgoing Chairman of BIMSTEC. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the Summit in person.
Thailand has taken over the chairmanship of the BIMSTEC after conclusion of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BDBL opens its 50th branch at Mirpur
IBBL steps into 40th years
Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices
Antique fashion showroom opened in Ctg
BD exporters manage to find alternative routes to Russia
India eyes exporting sugar to BD
Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 36,184cr in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft