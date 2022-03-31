BIMSTEC leaders pledge to intensify regional cooperation



Bangladesh foreign Minister signing the BIMSTEC Charter at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

BIMSTEC on the day also signed the BIMSTEC Charter by placing the organization's activities on a more structured and rule based platform. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi joined the Summit, hosted by current BIMSTEC chair Sri Lanka in virtual mode, from Dhaka and New Delhi respectively with other BIMSTEC leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.

They also pledged to strengthen their collective resilience to combat the challenges of poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and all other public health emergencies.

The BIMSTEC leaders in its 5th Summit pledged to strengthen their efforts to effectively deal with terrorism and transnational crimes, and ensure food and energy security through partnership and joint actions, in parallel to the implementation toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, keeping in mind that COVID 19 may not be the last calamity to befall their region.

The leaders encouraged Member States to continue to support one another in combating COVID-19 through the BIMSTEC framework as well as bilaterally to foster the spirit of BIMSTEC solidarity, according to the 5th BIMSTEC Summit Deceleration.

The key outcome of the Summit was the adoption and signing of the BIMSTEC Charter, which formalizes the grouping into an organization made up of member states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Indian counterpart Modi along with other leaders also witnessed the signing of three BIMSTEC agreements which represent progress being achieved in ongoing cooperation activities.

These are BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; BIMSTEC Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training and Memorandum of Association on Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility.

The Summit's theme "Towards a Resilient Region, Prosperous Economies, Healthy People" captured the main current priorities of member states, and the efforts by BIMSTEC to develop cooperation activities that support member state's programmes to deal with the economic and development consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Summit also saw considerable progress being achieved in the BIMSTEC connectivity agenda with the adoption of the 'Master Plan for Transport Connectivity' by Leaders which lays out a guidance framework for connectivity related activities in the region in the future.

BIMSTEC Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.

Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka was signed by Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.

On the other hand, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States. Later, a declaration of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit was adopted.

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally opened the Summit by joining virtually in the morning. He also delivered closing remarks as the outgoing Chairman of BIMSTEC. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the Summit in person.

Thailand has taken over the chairmanship of the BIMSTEC after conclusion of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit. -UNB















