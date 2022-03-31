People buy TCB products as PM spends money on music festival

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday people of the country are lining up to buy TCB products while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is spending crores of taka on music festival.

He made the comment at a press conference at Jaitya Press Club on Wednesday.

Fakhrul Islam said, "The people of the country today do not have enough money to buy three meals a day. Everyone is forced to stand in front of the TCB trucks today."

But our Prime Minister is spending crores of taka to bring famous singers from India only to listen to songs; she also captured videos of the programme by himself, he added.

"Our bureaucrats are using the luxurious Dhaka-Toronto flight with their families. People are being held hostage and money is being given to the bureaucrats and their families," said BNP Secretary General.

Fakhrul Islam said the government is also plotting in the allocation of 'Fair Price Card. In fact, they have launched this project for the Awami League leaders and activists in the name of the needy people of the country.

Fair price cards were allotted to the Thakurgaon Awami League women's wing president, said the BNP leader and added, "But this Awami League leader has a two-storey house."

The Ruhul Amin Gazi Mukti Parishad organized the programme to welcome the newly released former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Ruhul Amin Gazi.

On October 21, 2020, police arrested Ruhul Amin Gazi from the office of Dainik Sangram at his workplace. Two cases were filed against him under the sedition and Digital Security Act.

He was released from Kashimpur Jail on March 22 after 18 months.

In a short speech, the ailing Ruhul Amin Ghazi expressed his gratitude to all those who had fought for his release.

Calling on the journalists to work together to protect the freedom of the media, BNP Secretary General said the government is enacting laws one after another to take away the freedom of the media.

Everyone must work together to stop the conspiracy of this fascist government, he said.