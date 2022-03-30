Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

WB to give $358m for improving road safety

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Business Correspondent

The World Bank approves $358 million of financing to help Bangladesh improve road safety and reduce fatalities as well as injuries from road traffic crashes in selected high-risk highways and district roads, says a World Bank press release on Tuesday.
The Road Safety Project will help Bangladesh achieve the Sustainable Development Goals on road safety by 2030. In two national highways-N4 (Gazipur-Elenga) and N6 (Natore to Nawabganj).
The project will pilot comprehensive road safety measures, including improved engineering designs, signing and marking, pedestrian facilities, speed enforcement, emergency care. These measures will help reduce road traffic deaths by more than 30 percent on these two highways.
"Road accidents are the leading cause of permanent disabilities and the fourth leading cause for children's death. They disproportionately affect poor families. For Bangladesh, improving road safety is a critical economic and development priority," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
"This is the first dedicated road safety project in South Asia supported by the World Bank. It will help Bangladesh develop a comprehensive program to improve road safety management and minimize tragic loss of human lives."  
The costs related to traffic crashes can be as high as 5.1 percent of the GDP. Unsafe and under-invested road infrastructure is one of the key factors for crashes. With a sharp increase in the number of vehicles
including two-wheelers, safety inspections for the registered vehicles remain inadequate.
The project will support development of a long-term national program and              a National Road Safety Strategic Action Plan to improve road safety through stronger coordination among ministries and strengthening the institutional framework.
The project will also undertake road safety pilots in selected urban areas and district roads. It will help modernize the capacity of the Traffic Police and highway patrol to manage speeding and prevent risky road user behavior through instilling a combination of automated enforcement systems, such as CCTVs, electronic messaging, and physical measures to slow down traffic speed, including patrol vehicles and crash scene clearing equipment.
It will improve post-crash care, which is critical in saving lives. In 2016, about two-thirds of the road crash victims died on the way to a hospital. It will set up an ambulance service via a toll-free number and upgraded emergency care services in selected district hospitals, and Upazila Health Complexes along the two national highway corridors.
It will provide training to medical providers on trauma care and help develop standards, protocols, and operational policies for emergency medical care services. It will create crash database and implement integrated traffic management and incident detection system.
ICT systems will support the integration of existing information systems and databases of vehicle registration, driver licensing, and payments. The project will undertake campaigns to create road safety awareness and behavioral change.
The project will establish a training center for Bangladesh Police to strengthen capacity on modern road safety enforcement. It will also develop a comprehensive training program for commercial drivers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB to give $358m for improving road safety
Turning city into ‘sponge’ area stressed to tackle adverse climate impact
Woman dies in road accident at Mirpur
23pc of diarrhoea patients found cholera infected: icddr,b
75 per cent of population has got C-19 jabs: Health Minister
On stage at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium at Mirpur
Russia promises to scale down operations, Ukraine proposes neutrality
UNHCR in need of $881m to support stranded Rohingyas  


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft