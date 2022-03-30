Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Turning city into ‘sponge’ area stressed to tackle adverse climate impact

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondnet

As climate change brings increasing flood threats, cities need to be designed like giant sponges that allow water to drain away safely, researchers say.
A first-of-its kind study used artificial intelligence to rank seven major cities on their 'sponginess' - in this case, the amount of natural space they have that can easily absorb rainwater.
The term "sponge cities" is used to describe urban areas with abundant natural areas such as trees, lakes and parks or other good design intended to absorb rain and prevent flooding.
Interest in harnessing nature - or using "nature-based solutions" - to tackle climate shocks has gained popularity in recent years.
Cities as diverse as Shanghai, New York and Cardiff are embracing their "sponginess" through inner-city gardens, improved river drainage and plant-edged sidewalks.
A growing number of
urban areas are experiencing devastating floods as climate change brings heavier rainfall and growing flood risk.
A recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said 700 million people already live in areas where rainfall have increased extremely, a number expected to grow as global temperatures rise.
In 2016, flash floods in Nairobi left streets submerged, trees uprooted and buildings in heaps, while Tropical Storm Elsa flooded New York in 2021. Both storms disrupted livelihoods and killed dozens.
An equal benefit of spongy cities is that they can hold more water in rivers, greenery and soil instead of losing it to evaporation, meaning they are more resilient to drought.
Natural ways to absorb urban water are about 50 per cent more affordable than man-made solutions, and are 28 per cent more effective, according to earlier research by global design firm Arup and the World Economic Forum.
Researchers at `Arup` measured how much of seven major cities was covered by 'blue and green infrastructure' including grass, trees, ponds and lakes, and how much was covered in 'grey infrastructure' such as concrete, pavement and buildings.
Arup also looked at the type and texture of urban soil to assess how much water it could hold, as well as plant cover, which can help retain water and prevent runoff.
They used satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make the calculations. Arup said its AI digital mapping tool, Terrain, is 80 per cent faster than manually mapping a city's landscape.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB to give $358m for improving road safety
Turning city into ‘sponge’ area stressed to tackle adverse climate impact
Woman dies in road accident at Mirpur
23pc of diarrhoea patients found cholera infected: icddr,b
75 per cent of population has got C-19 jabs: Health Minister
On stage at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium at Mirpur
Russia promises to scale down operations, Ukraine proposes neutrality
UNHCR in need of $881m to support stranded Rohingyas  


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft