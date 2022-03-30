Turning city into ‘sponge’ area stressed to tackle adverse climate impact

As climate change brings increasing flood threats, cities need to be designed like giant sponges that allow water to drain away safely, researchers say.

A first-of-its kind study used artificial intelligence to rank seven major cities on their 'sponginess' - in this case, the amount of natural space they have that can easily absorb rainwater.

The term "sponge cities" is used to describe urban areas with abundant natural areas such as trees, lakes and parks or other good design intended to absorb rain and prevent flooding.

Interest in harnessing nature - or using "nature-based solutions" - to tackle climate shocks has gained popularity in recent years.

Cities as diverse as Shanghai, New York and Cardiff are embracing their "sponginess" through inner-city gardens, improved river drainage and plant-edged sidewalks.

A growing number of

urban areas are experiencing devastating floods as climate change brings heavier rainfall and growing flood risk.

A recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said 700 million people already live in areas where rainfall have increased extremely, a number expected to grow as global temperatures rise.

In 2016, flash floods in Nairobi left streets submerged, trees uprooted and buildings in heaps, while Tropical Storm Elsa flooded New York in 2021. Both storms disrupted livelihoods and killed dozens.

An equal benefit of spongy cities is that they can hold more water in rivers, greenery and soil instead of losing it to evaporation, meaning they are more resilient to drought.

Natural ways to absorb urban water are about 50 per cent more affordable than man-made solutions, and are 28 per cent more effective, according to earlier research by global design firm Arup and the World Economic Forum.

Researchers at `Arup` measured how much of seven major cities was covered by 'blue and green infrastructure' including grass, trees, ponds and lakes, and how much was covered in 'grey infrastructure' such as concrete, pavement and buildings.

Arup also looked at the type and texture of urban soil to assess how much water it could hold, as well as plant cover, which can help retain water and prevent runoff.

They used satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make the calculations. Arup said its AI digital mapping tool, Terrain, is 80 per cent faster than manually mapping a city's landscape.









