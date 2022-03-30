Woman dies in road accident at Mirpur

A woman died in a road accident at Mirpur in the capital on Tuesday noon while taking her two children to school.

The deceased was identified as Sabina Yeasmin, 31, wife of one Rafiqul Islam. Her two children have received minor injuries.

Sabina's elder daughter Humaira Yasmin Ohi is a Class IV student of Bangladesh Navy School. As there was an examination at Humaira's school, Sabina was taking her to school with her younger

daughter Rahiya Yasmin Rahi at noon.

The accident happened in front of Dental Hospital at Section 14 of Mirpur at 1:00pm when the mother was returning home with her two daughters from their school.

Following the accident, the 31-year-old Sabina Yasmin and her daughters were rushed to the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The on-duty doctor at the emergency department pronounced Sabina dead at about 2:30pm, while her two daughters were released after giving first aid.

Deceased Sabina Yasmin's brother Mamun told journalists, "My two nieces are the students of local BN (Bangladesh Navy) School. My sister Sabina got on board a battery-operated rickshaw from in front of Dental Hospital at Section-14 Mirpur with her two daughters to take them to her residence.

At that time, a speedy passenger bus of the Trust Transport Services rammed the rickshaw from the rear. Being hit by the bus, my sister fell on the road and was badly injured. She was first rushed to a local hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to the DMCH where the doctors declared her dead."

Mamun said deceased Sabina lived on the first floor of the House-B-37 of BRB Colony. She hailed from Bogura. Sabina's husband Md Rafiqul Islam works at Bangladesh Navy.

DMCH Police Camp in-Charge Inspector Bacchu Mia said Sabina's body was kept at the hospital's morgue. The Bhasantek was informed about the matter.







