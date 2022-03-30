23pc of diarrhoea patients found cholera infected: icddr,b

More than a thousand diarrhoea patients are reporting to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in Mohakhali every day.

Cholera affects 23 per cent of the diarrhoea patients who get admitted to the icddr,b. Doctors and health workers of the hospital are struggling to cope with the pressure of the patients. The incidence of diarrhoea has been on the rise for the past few days.

According to hospital sources, 23 per cent of the diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b hospital till March 15-22 had cholera. It will be known by the end of

this week whether the number of cholera patients is also increasing or not.

Baharul Alam, Head of icddr,b Hospital, said, "The increase in diarrhoea is mainly due to the increase in heat. However, the reason for concern about cholera is that cholera quickly dehydrates the patient."

"Dehydration can kill an adult within two to three hours of contracting cholera. However, if early hospitalization is possible, then patient can be cured."

He further said, "Bangladesh is not yet cholera free. We will be at risk of cholera as long as water and sanitation are not adequate. Hospitals have adequate saline and cholera detection kits to deal with diarrhoea and cholera."

Doctors said that more patients are coming from districts around the capital. Among the patients admitted to the hospital are from Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, Kadamtali, Dakkhin Khan, Mohammadpur and Mirpur and also Savar, Gazipur and Mymensingh.

According to icddr,b, the outbreak of diarrhoea has been going on for the last few days. On March 16, some 1,057 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the hospital. After that on March 18, 1,141, on March 19, 1,174, on March 20, 1,135, on March 21, 1,156 and on March 22, 1,348, on March 23, 1,282, on March 24, 1,233, on March 25, 1,174, on March 26, 1,245, on March 27, 1,230, on March 28, 1,655 respectively.

There are severe pressure of patients in icddr,b. Patients are arriving at a regular interval. Most of them are adults. It is not possible to keep the patient in the hospital for more than one day due to constant pressure of patients. Besides, doctors and health workers are struggling to handle the extra patients.

Hospital authorities said that the number of doctors and health workers has increased as the number of patients has increased. Weekly day off of many doctors has also been cancelled.

Dr Shoaib bin Islam, a Assistant Scientist of icddr,b said, "We are giving clearance to those who are recovering a little or are able to eat by mouth. Many patients cannot be kept for more than one day at most. Two new tents have already been set up due to overcrowding. There are plans to accommodate more tents if the pressures of patients increase."

"Not taking saline water in proper way, many people do more harm than good to themselves. Many people drink thick saline with a little water. Again, many people drink it thinner with more water. Saline should be taken at the right time and proper way to cure diarrhoea. People should not take antibiotics on their own."

Lubaba Shahrin, another scientist of icddr,b, said, "This time the patient's pressure has increased a little. The hospital treats 400 to 500 patients daily during normal hours. However, the number of patients has doubled since the beginning of March. We have been admitting more than 1,200 patients every day for the last one week."

"Most of the patients who come for treatment are suffering from severe dehydration. Their condition is getting complicated. In that case, if they are not given saline immediately, they will die on the way to the hospital," she added.

Explaining the rising number of diarrhoea patients, she said, "Now we may be too careless."

Lubaba Shahrin further said, "As it is getting hot, people need to drink safe water from time to time. We should carry this water with us. We must avoid unhealthy food in the open places. One should have to keep the habit of washing his or her hands frequently."









