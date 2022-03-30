Video
75 per cent of population has got C-19 jabs: Health Minister

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the country's vaccination programme has been so successful that it is ranked eighth out of 200 countries in the world.
Zahid Maleque made the remarks at the inauguration of Mujib Corner and Bangabandhu Gallery at the 6th International Plastic Surgery Conference and Burn Institute on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina was also present on the occasion through video conference.
The Health Minister said, "We have received 295 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far. Some 23.5 crore vaccines have already been administered. More than 75 per cent of the total population of the country has been vaccinated and about 97-98 per cent of front liners have been vaccinated. Now the death toll due to Covid-19 is almost zero, and the infection rate has dropped below one per cent."
Highlighting the various developments in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Health Minister said, "Coronavirus is under control in the country now, it will be kept under control." To keep control of the virus Zahid Maleque advised people to use face mask and maintain hygiene rules.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister said that since the establishment of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in 2016, one lakh people have availed services in OPD (Outpatient Department). And so far 10,000 people have been operated on in this institute and 13,500 people have received emergency services.


