On stage at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium at Mirpur in the capital is legendary singer of the subcontinent AR Rahman, along with his associates, for Mujib 100, a programme organized by Bangladesh Cricket Control Board to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the function from the venue. photo: Focusbangla