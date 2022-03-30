Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia promises to scale down operations, Ukraine proposes neutrality

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

ISTANBUL, Mar 29: Russia promised at peace talks on Tuesday to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack.
Ukrainian negotiators said they had proposed a status under which their country would not join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have its security guaranteed in terms similar to "Article 5", the collective defence clause of NATO.
They identified Israel and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that could help provide such guarantees.
The proposals would include a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the Ukrainian negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia had decided to scale down fighting near Kyiv and Chernihiv to create the conditions for dialogue.
Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he would examine the Ukrainian proposals and report on them to President Vladimir Putin.
The talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday were the first face-to-face meeting between the sides since March 10. Russia launched
its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities after meeting fierce resistance.
Ukraine's proposals were the most detailed and concrete that Kyiv has aired publicly.
"If we manage to consolidate these key provisions, and for us this is the most fundamental, then Ukraine will be in a position to actually fix its current status as a non-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality," said Ukrainian negotiator Oleksander Chaly.
"We will not host foreign military bases on our territory, as well as deploy military contingents on our territory, and we will not enter into military-political alliances," he said. Military exercises would take place with the consent of the guarantor countries.
The Ukrainian negotiators said there was enough material in their proposals to warrant a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian negotiators said they had proposed a status under which their country would not join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have its security guaranteed in terms similar to "Article 5", the collective defence clause of NATO.
They identified Israel and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that could help provide such guarantees.
The proposals would include a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the Ukrainian negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia had decided to scale down fighting near Kyiv and Chernihiv to create the conditions for dialogue.
Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he would examine the Ukrainian proposals and report on them to President Vladimir Putin.
The talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday were the first face-to-face meeting between the sides since March 10. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities after meeting fierce resistance.
Ukraine's proposals were the most detailed and concrete that Kyiv has aired publicly.
"If we manage to consolidate these key provisions, and for us this is the most fundamental, then Ukraine will be in a position to actually fix its current status as a non-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality," said Ukrainian negotiator Oleksander Chaly.
"We will not host foreign military bases on our territory, as well as deploy military contingents on our territory, and we will not enter into military-political alliances," he said. Military exercises would take place with the consent of the guarantor countries.
The Ukrainian negotiators said there was enough material in their proposals to warrant a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB to give $358m for improving road safety
Turning city into ‘sponge’ area stressed to tackle adverse climate impact
Woman dies in road accident at Mirpur
23pc of diarrhoea patients found cholera infected: icddr,b
75 per cent of population has got C-19 jabs: Health Minister
On stage at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium at Mirpur
Russia promises to scale down operations, Ukraine proposes neutrality
UNHCR in need of $881m to support stranded Rohingyas  


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft