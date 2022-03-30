UNHCR in need of $881m to support stranded Rohingyas  

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR has said that it needed around US$ 881 million to support the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them.

It said this while unveiled the Joint Response Plan (JRP), 2022 for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis on Tuesday virtually co-hosted by the Government of Bangladesh, the Inter-national Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR and its partners.

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for

Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh want to see that the activities under this JRP would be undertaken in line with the principled position of the government, particularly regarding maintaining temporariness of their stay in Bangladesh - as return of the Rohingya to Myanmar is the ultimate solution.

He said we must not forget the environmental and ecological aspects in and around the camp areas. No project under the JRP should further deteriorate the landscape and ecosystem. Rather projects should be designed in such a way that would contribute to restore and improve the situation.

According to the announcement, JRP covered about 1.4 million people, of it over 918,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and around 540,000 Bangladeshis are calculated as neighbouring communities. However, Bangladesh has spent over US$ 350 million from its own budget to develop Bhasan Char.

"We want to see that the activities under this JRP would be undertaking in relation to informal education in the authorized learning centers and skill development activities should be implemented in ways that will help them to integrate in their society upon their return to Myanmar," Alam said.

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR has also called the global leaders to provide sustained support for the Rohingyas and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them.

For the first time, the JRP also includes humanitarian activities on Bhasan Char, where over 24,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated to date by the Government of Bangladesh. It is critical to continue to scale up essential humanitarian services on the island, including in the areas of health, protection, nutrition, education and livelihoods and skills building, UNHCR said.

He said following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, government has made timely intervention by including this Rohingya in Bangladesh's national vaccination program. Due to our effective engagement with the UN agencies and partner countries - the pandemic in the congested camps could be kept under control.







