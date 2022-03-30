Video
Three arrested for killing woman in city

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested three persons, including an air-conditioner technician, on charge of murdering a woman in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area last Saturday.
Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the prime suspect was identified as Bappy, 31. The other arrestees were Sumon Hossain Hridoy, 22, and Rubel, 42.
Tania Akter, a woman in her late 20s, was hacked to death on Mar 26 evening at her home. She was with her 3-year-old daughter and 10-month old son in their flat on the first floor of a building at Begunbari Master Goli during the incident, Ahad said at a news briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The trio entered the house of Tania Afroz Mukta with the excuse of servicing an AC and attempted to steal cash and gold ornaments from the closet when she was in the kitchen, he said.
Her husband Mainul Islam was in Faridpur, where he works as a technician at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
The little girl called neighbours as the door was open after the murder. The killers switched the stoves on before leaving, hoping that the house would catch fire, police said. The children were also injured in the attack.
As the victim's three-year-old daughter Maimuna screamed, seeing her mother bleeding, the accused gagged the child and her 10-month-old brother Tanvir with duct tape, the DC said quoting the arrestees.
Mainul alleged in a case that gold ornaments, around Tk 15,000 in cash and a mobile phone were missing from the house after the murder.
Bappy repaired the air-conditioner at the house around a year ago and that is why the family called him when it became non-operational.
Police said Bappy killed Tania after she tried to stop him from taking away cash and valuables.



