ACC quizzes former BB officials SK Sur, Shah Alam over loan scam

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank SK Sur Chowdhury and Executive Director Shah Alam were interrogated by Anti-Corruption Commission officers over a loan scam involving the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL).

They reached the ACC headquarters in Dhaka's Segunbagicha before 10 am on Tuesday. "The interrogation started after 10 am. Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Pradhan is conducting the proceedings," ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq said.

The ACC summoned the former central bank officials on Mar 24 to quiz them about their knowledge of a loan worth Tk 25 billion sanctioned by the ILSFL in the name of a company that does not exist.

Officials at the anti-graft watchdog say they have lodged 22 cases against the "fake" company for embezzling wealth from ILFSL, which belongs to Proshanta Kumar Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank.

ACC also filed 13 more cases against the company over complaints of misappropriating money taken from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd as credit. PK Halder was named as the main accused in these cases.








