Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

ACC quizzes former BB officials SK Sur, Shah Alam over loan scam

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank SK Sur Chowdhury and Executive Director Shah Alam were interrogated by Anti-Corruption Commission officers over a loan scam involving the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL).
They reached the ACC headquarters in Dhaka's Segunbagicha before 10 am on Tuesday. "The interrogation started after 10 am. Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Pradhan is conducting the proceedings," ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq said.
The ACC summoned the former central bank officials on Mar 24 to quiz them about their knowledge of a loan worth Tk 25 billion sanctioned by the ILSFL in the name of a company that does not exist.
Officials at the anti-graft watchdog say they have lodged 22 cases against the "fake" company for embezzling wealth from ILFSL, which belongs to Proshanta Kumar Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank.
ACC also filed 13 more cases against the company over complaints of misappropriating money taken from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd as credit. PK Halder was named as the main accused in these cases.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three arrested for killing woman in city
ACC quizzes former BB officials SK Sur, Shah Alam over loan scam
Govt plans to continue onion imports during Ramadan
Travel to India made easy
RAB quizzes victim's wife
Commuters in the capital walk to their workplaces as buses were not available
Rizvi flays IGP, DMP chief for discourteous  remarks on Khaleda
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy brings out a procession


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft