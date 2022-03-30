Travel to India made easy

Tourist will be able to travel by road to India on a tourist visa from Wednesday. In addition, from now on, e-mail confirmation of Indian High Commission will not be required for passengers crossing through land ports with tourist visa.

India's visa was introduced on November 15 after being closed for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But that was only for air travel. This time Bangladeshis will be able to go by land with tourist visa.

Sources at the Indian Visa Application Centre said that those who were only allowed to travel to India on tourist visa, would be able to convert the visa to India by road.

In addition, from now on, a new by road tourist visa can be taken. However, in this case you have to enter through Benapole and Akhaura land ports. Bangladeshi nationals who have received Indian visa approval for air travel will be able to obtain road travel approval in lieu of that visa for a fixed fee. At the same time, you will be able to add travel permits by air as well as by land.







