Leading edible oil brand bosses summoned over price irregularities

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP has summoned top bosses of TK Group, S Alam Group and Bangladesh Edible Oil supplier over irregularities at their cooking oil mills.

TK Group supplies soybean oil with the brand name Pusti, S Alam Group produces Morog Marka soybean oil and Bangladesh Edible Oil supplies Rupchanda to the retail market. The DNCRP has also deployed a team to Bangladesh Edible Oil mill in Narayanganj to regularly monitor its production and supply. The directorate informed the mills about the decisions in letters sent on Monday.

It said product name, expiry date and maximum retail price were not found on oil drums at S Alam's mill in Chattogram's Karnaphuli during an inspection on March 13. The mill's refinery and bottling plants were closed.

S Alam also stated Tk 835 as the maximum retail price on five-litre soybean bottles, much higher than the government-fixed rate. During another inspection on Mar 27, the DNCRP said, the supply orders at S Alam were found without any unit price and the orders changed hands before arriving in the mill, which is a violation of rules. The S Alam Group chairman or managing director will need to explain the irregularities to the DNCRP on Mar 30.

At TK Group's factory, the DNCRP found that the company's supply of palm oil decreased to 21,119 tonnes in March from 27,371 tonnes in February. A representative of the company will have to appear before the DNCRP on Mar 30. Bangladesh Edible Oil's supply dropped to 8,263 tonnes in March from 14,038 tonnes. Comments from the companies were not available as officials did not take phone calls from bdnews24.com. bdnews24.com



