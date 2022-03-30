Video
Mayor Md Hanif Flyover tolls can be paid thru Nagad

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

The postal department's Mobile Financial Services Nagad and the leading business organization, Orion Infrastructure Limited have inked an agreement to reduce traffic congestion at the toll plaza of the country's longest Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover.
From now on, customers will be able to cross the flyover by purchasing toll through 'Nagad,' eliminating the need for on-the-spot toll payments, says a press release.
The agreement was recently signed at a program held at the Sayedabad Janpath Mor in Dhaka, at the premises of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover Central Plaza.
Managing Director of Orion Infrastructure Limited, Mr. Salman Obaidul Karim and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, Rahel Ahmed signed the agreement from their respective organizations.
Also present on the occasion were Md. Shahjahan Ali Patoary, Senior Vice President of Orion Infrastructure; Md. Erfanul Azim, Assistant Vice President, Toll Management System of Orion Infrastructure; Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Sohael S. Tasneem, Head of Utility & Educational Payment of Nagad along with the other top officials from Nagad & Orion infrastructure Limited.
Under the agreement, customers will now be able to travel freely across the Mayor Hanif Flyover's 8 entrances by pre-purchasing toll through Nagad. To avail this facility customer must first visit the flyover website (https://mmhf.com.bd/) and pay BDT 100 (per vehicle) in order to complete the initial registration.
This registration cost is also payable through Nagad. After completing the initial registration process, customers have to acquire RFID stickers or tags from the Central Plaza at Sayedabad Janpath Mor and affix them to their vehicles.
To pay the toll after registering, customers have to select 'Pay with Nagad' from the 'Add Trip' option from the MMHF website. Toll payment can then be conveniently completed by entering the trip number, Nagad account number, verification code and PIN.
The registered commuters will be able to cross directly through the flyover's 8 exits by automatic scanning of the RFID sticker attached to the vehicles. However, the registered commuters must enter/exit the flyover through the lane labeled 'T,' where the boom bar will immediately open upon entry. As a consequence, commuters no longer have to wait at the flyover's exit to pay the toll.
Commenting on the agreement, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad Ltd. said, "To make Bangladesh a completely digital country, I believe it is vital to incorporate transportation and communication management into digital services. With that in mind, we are thrilled to be a part of the Hanif Flyover's online toll collecting process. We anticipate that our service will also help to reduce traffic congestion on the Hanif Flyover."


