

Bank Asia inks deal with Green University

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd, and Md. Saiful Islam, Register (Acting), Green University of Bangladesh (GUB), inked on the agreement from their respective sides with the gracious presence of Prof. Dr. Md. Golam Samdani Fakir, Vice Chancellor of GUB.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Razzaque, Advisor, Prof. Dr. Md. Fayzur Rahman, Treasurer, Mr. Md. Ashraful Anowar ACS, Director (Finance & Accounts) of GUB and Mr. Firdaus Bin Zaman, Head of Consumer Finance Department, Mr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Alternative Delivery Channel of Bank Asia Ltd., along with other officials of both organizations were present at the event.

Bank Asia, first ever in Bangladesh, is offering Student Support Loan (SSL) facility to the students in order to cater to their financial needs to pursue higher education in Bangladesh or abroad.













