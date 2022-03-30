Video
Robi brings 4G modem-router for uninterrupted data connectivity

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Leading digital services provider, Robi Axiata Limited has introduced 4G portable WiFi router- XTRA PR50, and 4G modem- XTRA U30 to cater to the growing demand for data connectivity and uninterrupted internet network experience.
The 4G modem and WiFi router are priced at 2,199 taka, and 3,149 taka respectively. Customers can enjoy 4GB data as bonus with seven days validity with the purchase of any of the broadband devices. Customers can purchase any Robi regular data offers to use in the 4G modem or router, says a press release.


