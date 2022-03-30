Huawei to provide digital power solutions in BD

Huawei had maintained solid performance throughout the past year and has taken a plan on how to move forward to leverage the ICT sector for the overall good, according to the 2021 Annual Report.

The report was unveiled in Dhaka on Monday with a keynote address delivered by Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd.; Jason Lizongsheng, Bangladesh Board of Directors; Kevin Xu, Chief Technical Officer; Yuying Karl, Director of Public Affairs and Communications and other Huawei officials.

As per the report, Huawei achieved BDT 8.65 trillion (USD 99.97 billion) in revenue in 2021, and BDT 1.54 trillion (USD 17.85 billion) in net profits, an increase of 75.9% year-on-year. The company's R&D expenditure reached BDT 1.93 trillion (USD 22.40 billion) in 2021, representing 22.4% of its total revenue, and bringing its total R&D expenditure over the past 10 years to over BDT 11.48 trillion (USD 132.66 billion). Moving forward, the company also plans to continuously increase investment in R&D.

Huawei wants to work intensively on digital power and cloud. Therefore, in the coming days, the company has adopted a plan to continuously increase their investment in the research and development sector.

In this discussion with reporters, Pan Junfeng highlighted the various contribution of Huawei in the following the dream of Digital Bangladesh. He said, "Huawei has been working in Bangladesh for Bangladesh for the last 23 years. During these years, Bangladesh has come a long way in the field of information and communication technology and we are very happy to be an active member of this transition. We want to work through innovation, localization and collaboration in the immense potential of Bangladesh."

Within this shot time, Huawei's cloud service ranks fifth globally and third in China. Besides, Huawei is working in the digital power sector. Huawei's Smart Photovoltaic Solution has been used at Mymensingh Solar Plant in Bangladesh. This year, Huawei wants to provide even better support for these sectors in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Huawei has been working for many years to create ICT talent in Bangladesh. In 2021, Huawei Bangladesh jointly launched a new program called 'Bangladesh ICT Skills Competition' with Bangladesh ICT Division.

In 2021, Huawei's carrier business generated BDT 3.82 trillion (USD 44.19 billion) in revenue and helped carriers around the world deploy leading 5G networks. Third-party test results have found that 5G networks built by Huawei for customers in 13 countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, provide the best user experience. By working with carriers and partners, Huawei has signed more than 3,000 commercial contracts for industrial 5G applications. These kinds of 5G applications are currently seeing large-scale commercial use in sectors like manufacturing, mines, iron & steel plants, ports, and hospitals.









