Business Event

Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University, Prof. Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman along with participating representatives from 7 countries in the conference on "International Conference on Business Management, Macroeconomic Applications and Entrepreneurship Principles and Practices for Sustainable Development: Issues and Challenges" organised by Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University, pose for a group photographat thbe campus in Dhaka recently.