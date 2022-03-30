Video
Jamuna Bank to suspend transactions for 6 days from April 1

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Banking transactions of Jamuna Bank Limited will be suspended for six days (6 days) due to migration of its existing IT infrastructure to new core banking software.
Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS) on Tuesday (March 29th) said it had agreed to the bank's request to suspend banking activities from April 1 to April 6 for the purpose of migration in the new core banking software of Jamuna Bank Limited. A notification in this regard  has been issued.
The central bank has given the consent as per its section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991.


