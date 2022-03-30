Video
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Stocks edged up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as investors were active in selling and buying shares pulling up lead indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
 DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 7.13 points or 0.10 per cent to 6,765, after gaining over 16 points in the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 3.02 points to 2,471. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) declined 0.48 points to 1,464 at the close of the trading.
Turnoverstood at Tk 9.81 billion, which was 6.16 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 9.24 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 380 issues traded, 178 advanced, 150 declined and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 15 points to settle at 19,804 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 8.83 points 11,879 at close.
Of the issues traded, 139 advanced, 124 declined and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.38 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 317 million.


