

World Vision, USAID share how C-19 induce BD child marriage

It has also' launched the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) promising practices in Bangladesh. The event was organized at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

During the event, World Vision Bangladesh shared valuable findings of Gender Based Violence and child marriage in south west Bangladesh in the context of COVID-19.

To address challenges of child marriage and gender based violence, World Vision contextualized GESI promising practices through different activities to strengthen gender equality, economic empowerment, women's participation in decision-making, awareness raising, capacity development of youth and children with life skill session to stop child marriage in the community.

'Nobo Jatra - new beginning' is a seven-year USAID-funded project implemented by World Vision Bangladesh with the goal of "Improved gender equitable food security, nutrition and resilience of vulnerable people within Khulna and Satkhira districts."

It is implemented in close partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and Winrock International in Koyra, Dacope, Kaliganj and Shyamnagar sub districts.

The project has reached 856,116 direct participants with integrated interventions in Maternal Child Health and Nutrition, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, agriculture and alternative livelihoods, disaster risk reduction, good governance and social accountability and gender.

The workshop highlighted the evidences of constructive male engagement approach of Nobo Jatra project in the context of south west Bangladesh. Evidences show that the project's male engagement intervention improved shared decision-making and transformed gender relations at the household level between couples - which resulted in broader community level change through increased participation of men in household unpaid work and childcare!

According to Nobo Jatra's study, titled "Impact of COVID-19 on Child Marriage and Gender Based Violence in south west Bangladesh", 41.4 per cent mentioned school closures, 31.2 per cent noted prolonged lockdowns, 33.5 per cent said social insecurity as major reasons for child marriage.

More than 86 per cent participants could identify the potential hazards of child marriage on maternal and child health. As per opinions of respondents, major negative impacts are maternal and child health hazards (92.8 per cent), child malnutrition (82.1 percent), increased divorce rate (40.3 per cent l per cent), and child born with disability (41.4 per cent). 92 per cent psychological and 76 per cent physical violence occurred during pandemic.

Chief guest Nasima Begum, NDC, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, thanked USAID as a long standing partner of the Government of Bangladesh and committed to continue working collaboratively against child marriage and gender based violence.









