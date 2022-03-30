Video
SHAREit ranked no.4 media source globally

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

SHAREit Group, a global technology company, Monday announced that its digital content sharing and streaming app SHAREit, has been ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index, marking another growth milestone.
 It also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes, says a press release SHAREit also jumped to higher rankings in gaming categories on the Retention and In-App purchases index globally, having broken into categories such as Casual and Midcore gaming in Southeast Asia.
The rankings are provided by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform which released the 14th edition of their Performance Index this week, featuring the top media sources in mobile advertising.  
Underscoring the financial investment boom in markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia, SHAREit for the first time ranks amongst the Top 3 on the Retention index and retains its position amongst the top 5 on the IAP index when compared to H1 2021, under the Finance-Investments volume category.
SHAREit has become a marketing platform of choice for mobile marketers as they look to drive quality users and branding, and these rankings underscore the app's role in growing the ecosystem. SHAREit is supporting the growth of leading companies - big enterprises to startups - from gaming and fintech space across the globe. The leading media publisher seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia by breaking down the barriers and providing access to the underserved.
As the foundational plumbing of the digital infrastructure in these markets, the online and offline platform has enhanced reach and affordability of digital services, and over a period of time gained massive trust as users continue sharing files at fast speeds, new apps - for example, those catering to their banking and finance needs - mobile games and recommendations within their community.


