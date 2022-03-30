Video
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022
Business

Nominations sought for OTT and Digital Awards 2021’

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Amidst the pandemic, the country witnessed a digital revolution - with OTT (Over The Top) platforms making it to the forefront of the entertainment industry with stellar projects. Accordingly the people have became accustomed to enjoying media online, from the comfort of their homes.
From 2020 to 2021, many innovations came in terms of web series, web films and digital content, among a myriad of other contributions from various platforms.
To honour the biggest names in OTT and content creators- The Daily Star and Ispahani launched "Blender's Choice-The Daily Star  OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021". The ground-breaking event was announced on Monday through a press conference, says a press release.
Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, Omar Hannan, General Manager, Marketing of Ispahani Tea Limited, Shuvashish Roy, Head of Business at The Daily Star, Shah Mohammad Didarul Hasan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing at Ispahani Tea Limited and Ajoy Kumar Kundu, Chief Operating Officer, Mediacom Ltd spoke about the award at the event on Monday.
Celebrities, artists, content creators and people from the media houses were also present at the event.
There will be a total of 37 categories- among which the winners will be determined by the jury panel - made up of esteemed media personalities - and audiences' vote combined.
Artists will have to submit their nominations through www.ottdcawards.thedailystar.net, and they can submit as many nominations as they want. Any content released between the period July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 is applicable for the awards. The last date for submission is May 10, 2022.


