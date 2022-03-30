GP users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd on MyGP

Grameenphone (GP), the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, is going to enable its users to watch IPL matches on their flagship app-MyGP, simply by using their mobile balance to purchase Rabbitholebd subscription.

For the first time, GP subscribers will be able to watch all the IPL matches live with RabbitholeBD web (https://www.rabbitholebd.com/) and app through Direct Operator Billing (DOB), meaning the subscribers can see matches simply by using their mobile balance, says a press release.

GP subscribers will also be able to enjoy the matches directly from the MyGP app. The IPL is scheduled from March 26 to May 29 with a total of 74 matches

GP has partnered with Rabbitholebd in this regard. The inauguration of the service was recently announced at an event at GP House located in the capital in the presence of high officials from GP and Content Matters.

GP users can enjoy this facility, availing of different packages. There are daily package (one-time full access with 24 hours validity at BDT 20), monthly package (one-time/auto-renewal, full access with 30 days validity at BDT 99), and 6-month package (one-time/auto-renewal, full access with 180 days validity at BDT 499).





