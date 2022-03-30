

Walton to supply 3.95 lakh tabs for govt census project

On Sunday an agreement was inked in this regard between Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Walton at a programme held at the BBS conference room in capital's Agargaon. Population and Housing Census 2021 Project Director Dildar Hossain and Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Engineer Md. Liakat Ali signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Secretary of Statistics and Information Division Dr. Shahnaz Arefin, Director General Mohammad Tajul Islam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam Ovee, Chief Business Officer Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad were among others present on the agreement signing ceremony.

Mentionable, the agreement was signed between the two sides after the tab supply proposal got approval by the government procurement committee. Under the agreement, Walton will execute device monitoring activities using VMware MDM software to implement this project.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahnaz Arefin said: BBS is going to arrange country's first digital population census and we are delighted to use Walton's Tab in this significant project. Our country and local industries will greatly be benefited by this initiative.

SM Monjurul Alam Ovee said: Beside hardware products, Walton is also producing and marketing own software as Bangladesh has now reached to a new height in manufacturing technology products. Walton is exporting products to different countries. Government and non-government projects do not need to rely on the imported products for electronics and digital device. We have enough abilities to produce and supply the customize device in the local market as per demand.

Engineer Liakat Ali said: Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has already successfully produced and supplied international standard products to various public and private projects. This industry has reached to another milestone with this agreement. Our factory has the capacity to produce 20,000 Tabs daily and we expect that we will be able to deliver the products within the time-frame given by the project authorities."

