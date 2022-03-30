Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to supply 3.95 lakh tabs for govt census project

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business correspondent

Walton to supply 3.95 lakh tabs for govt census project

Walton to supply 3.95 lakh tabs for govt census project

Country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to supply a total of 3.95 lakh pieces of Tabs and 72 pieces of Air Conditioners to the government's Population and Housing Census Project 2021.
On Sunday an agreement was inked in this regard between Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Walton at a programme held at the BBS conference room in capital's Agargaon. Population and Housing Census 2021 Project Director Dildar Hossain and Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Engineer Md. Liakat Ali signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Secretary of Statistics and Information Division Dr. Shahnaz Arefin, Director General Mohammad Tajul Islam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam Ovee, Chief Business Officer Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad were among others present on the agreement signing ceremony.
Mentionable, the agreement was signed between the two sides after the tab supply proposal got approval by the government procurement committee. Under the agreement, Walton will execute device monitoring activities using VMware MDM software to implement this project.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahnaz Arefin said: BBS is going to arrange country's first digital population census and we are delighted to use Walton's Tab in this significant project. Our country and local industries will greatly be benefited by this initiative.
SM Monjurul Alam Ovee said: Beside hardware products, Walton is also producing and marketing own software as Bangladesh has now reached to a new height in manufacturing technology products. Walton is exporting products to different countries. Government and non-government projects do not need to rely on the imported products for electronics and digital device. We have enough abilities to produce and supply the customize device in the local market as per demand.
Engineer Liakat Ali said: Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has already successfully produced and supplied international standard products to various public and private projects. This industry has reached to another milestone with this agreement. Our factory has the capacity to produce 20,000 Tabs daily and we expect that we will be able to deliver the products within the time-frame given by the project authorities."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd on MyGP
Leading edible oil brand bosses summoned over price irregularities
Mayor Md Hanif Flyover tolls can be paid thru Nagad
Bank Asia inks deal with Green University
Greece says will repay IMF debt by end-April
Robi brings 4G modem-router for uninterrupted data connectivity
Huawei to provide digital power solutions in BD
Business Event


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft