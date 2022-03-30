Video
As Ukraine sowing season starts, fuel shortages threaten food supply

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

March 29: In an endless field in southwest Ukraine, farmers began to plant sunflower seeds at the start of the sowing season, but a fuel shortage threatens production in the war-torn country, whose land feeds millions around the world.
The world's top producer of sunflower oil and a major exporter of wheat is a breadbasket of the world under threat from the Russian invasion.
This means the fate of global food security depends on Ukrainian farms, such as the fertile grounds of Alexander Petkov's land in Bahate, near the Romanian border.
"The season starts here, in the areas not hit by war," Petkov, 47, said. The regions torn by the conflict such as the southern cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv further to the east will not be able to begin planting as usual.
Mykolaiv is facing a daily barrage of Russian shelling while Ukrainian forces have launched a counter-offensive to retake Kherson.
Last year, Petkov's farming business, spread across five villages, yielded 30,000 tonnes of barley, 27,000 tonnes of wheat and 5,500 tonnes of sunflower.
Petkov points to the blackened sunflower seeds and wheat piling up in his barns as there is nowhere to take them. There is concern too over the risk that fuel needed for the sowing season will quickly run out.
"All the ports are closed because of the presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea," the farmer said.
The Ukrainian government has suggested exporting agricultural products via the Romanian port of Constanta, but there has been no progress in the plan, Petkov said.
"We're currently using the remaining fuel we had before the war, but there is no new supply," he said, adding that he could run out within five days.
In a report last week, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned that Ukraine depends heavily on fuel imports, with about 70 percent of imports of petrol and diesel coming from Russia and its ally Belarus.    AFP


