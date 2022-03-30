Carlsberg to leave Russia, one of its main markets

COPENHAGEN, March 29: Danish brewer Carlsberg announced Monday it would pull out entirely from Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine following a similar announcement from Dutch rival Heineken.

The move follows a strategic review of Carlsberg's Russian operations announced on March 9, which led to "the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia, which we believe is the right thing to do in the current environment," the company said in a statement.

"Upon completion we will have no presence in Russia," it said.

Carlsberg owns Russian brewer Baltika Brewery, whose employees represent a fifth of the beermaker's global workforce.

"We deeply regret the consequences of this decision for our 8,400 employees in Russia," it said.

In 2021, Carlsberg's Russian business reported a revenue of 6.5 billion Danish kroner ($957 million, 874 million euros) and an operating profit of 682 million. AFP



