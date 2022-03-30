Pre-booking for smartphone vivo Y33s begins

Leading global smartphone brand vivo is set to launch its all-new Y33s in Bangladesh after the brand received an overwhelming response from the market for its Y Series smartphones that caters to the young, energetic, and outgoing population.

To maintain that continuity, Y33s comes with an amazing 50 megapixel main camera the vivo Bangladesh opened up the smartphone for pre-book from Monday March 28 last to continue till April 1 next and the device will be available in all authorized vivo retail stores from April 2 next, says a press release.

The vivo Y series became an instant hit amongst the youth for its unique and innovative features at attractive prices. It is widely recognized for its innovative, cutting-edge camera technologies, significant battery size, fast charge capability, appealing and trendy design, advanced processor, and high performance.

The Y33s will feature a 50MP main camera, clearly touted as the big selling point for the new release. The phone also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted use for all day long.

The Y33s revolutionize the affordable mid-range segment and take user experience to the next level. The smartphone will be priced at BDT 20990 and will be available in Mirror Black & Starry Gold colour.











