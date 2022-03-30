

City Bank opens 3rd Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka airport

The lounge was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh. Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman and Tabassum Kaiser, director of City Bank attended the event as special guests.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO, Shomi Kaiser, Managing Director of Dhansiri Communications Ltd, which is in charge of the overall management of this lounge, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank and other senior officials from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh were also present at this occasion.

The facilities at the lounge are complimentary for American Express Platinum and Gold cardmembers. The guests will enjoy 5-star experience in this luxurious wave themed premises, said the release.

The lounge is designed to provide the guests with state-of-the-art facilities including a business centre, prayer room, high-speed wifi and a dedicated American Express card service desk. The spacious buffet area will provide a multi-cuisine array of food and beverages prepared by Intercontinental Dhaka.

It also includes a 'Mujib Corner', which is a mini-library named 'Mukthijuddho o Bangladesh - Research Center' where travellers will read about the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh congratulated City Bank on launching this special service and expressed his satisfaction with the bank's joining the government's efforts to ease the comfort of passengers travelling through the airports of the country.

Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank noted that the opening of City Bank American Express Domestic Lounge is testimony to the bank's commitment to delivering world-class service to its cardmembers.







