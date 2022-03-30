Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank opens 3rd Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka airport

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

City Bank opens 3rd Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka airport

City Bank opens 3rd Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka airport

City Bank has inaugurated its third 'City Bank American Express Lounge' at the domestic terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka, says a press release received on Tuesday.
The lounge was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh. Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman and Tabassum Kaiser, director of City Bank attended the event as special guests.
Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO, Shomi Kaiser, Managing Director of Dhansiri Communications Ltd, which is in charge of the overall management of this lounge, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank and other senior officials from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh were also present at this occasion.
The facilities at the lounge are complimentary for American Express Platinum and Gold cardmembers. The guests will enjoy 5-star experience in this luxurious wave themed premises, said the release.
The lounge is designed to provide the guests with state-of-the-art facilities including a business centre, prayer room, high-speed wifi and a dedicated American Express card service desk. The spacious buffet area will provide a multi-cuisine array of food and beverages prepared by Intercontinental Dhaka.
It also includes a 'Mujib Corner', which is a mini-library named 'Mukthijuddho o Bangladesh - Research Center' where travellers will read about the liberation war of Bangladesh.
Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh congratulated City Bank on launching this special service and expressed his satisfaction with the bank's joining the government's efforts to ease the comfort of passengers travelling through the airports of the country.
Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank noted that the opening of City Bank American Express Domestic Lounge is testimony to the bank's commitment to delivering world-class service to its cardmembers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd on MyGP
Leading edible oil brand bosses summoned over price irregularities
Mayor Md Hanif Flyover tolls can be paid thru Nagad
Bank Asia inks deal with Green University
Greece says will repay IMF debt by end-April
Robi brings 4G modem-router for uninterrupted data connectivity
Huawei to provide digital power solutions in BD
Business Event


Latest News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft