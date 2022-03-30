Video
Asian, European markets rise as ceasefire talks begin

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

HONG KONG, March 29: Equities mostly rose Tuesday in Asia and Europe on optimism over talks between Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending their month-long war, while there was further support from another drop in oil prices.
While the conflict in eastern Europe continues to rage, traders have grown increasingly confident about shifting back into stocks as diplomats work to find a peaceful solution.
Analysts also said markets have been helped by the lack of any alternative investment for quality returns. Focus is now on Istanbul, where officials from the warring parties began their first face-to-face talks since March 10, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging them to "put an end to this tragedy".
"The whole world is waiting for good news from you," he added.
Vladimir Putin has called Moscow's military goals "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine", as well as the imposition of neutral status on its ex-Soviet neighbour.    AFP


