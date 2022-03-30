Video
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:46 AM
PPPA holds workshop on post-Covid sustainable dev

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Business Desk

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam along with other guests and organisers, attends a workshop organised by PPPA and UNDP at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Dhaka on Tuesday.



The Public Private Partnership Authority, Prime Minister's Office in Partnership with UNDP Bangladesh organized an event titled 'Sustainable Development in the Context of Post-Pandemic and Climate Vulnerability: PPP's Role, Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh 'on on Tuesday at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Dhaka.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh attended the occasion as Special Guest.
Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, China Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and Turkey Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan were present at the event along with other high officials and distinguished guests. The event was chaired by Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO, Public Private Partnership Authority.       
In his speech Mr. Khandker Anwarul Islam addressed, "The private sector is critical to creating innovative and technological solutions, provide resources to address climate challenges. The government can partner with private agencies to synergies resources with a focus on environment, climate change, and inclusive growth and at the same time create enough profit for private sectors.  If we can provide an enabling environment and incentives for business to search for cleaner technologies as well as earn profits, then there will be more companies investing in such businesses."
A.K.M. Mamunur Rashid, Climate Change Specialist, UNDP Bangladesh presented a speech on 'Climate Smart PPP'. SauleImanova, Investment Officer, PPP Transaction Advisory, South Asia, IFC, Dr. SM Munjurul H Khan, Senior Advisor, Centre for Asian Climate and Environmental Policy Studies, and Dr. SaleemulHuq, Director, ICCCAD were among designated speakers of the seminar. The objective of this event is to explore PPP's role, prospects, and challenges in Bangladesh in post-pandemic and climate vulnerable situation.
The government established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on SDGs Implementation, its integration in government policies and 5-year plans and launched a program called 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to mobilize resources for a secured sustainable future.   Bangladesh also there are many other initiatives and projects being implemented to address these challenges. The Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina is also the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).


« PreviousNext »

