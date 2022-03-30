Trade and pvt sector development are growth drivers:  Rushanara Ali



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by leaders and owners of different businesses receives UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali, MP during her visit to the DCCI office along with British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and others on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman, BGMEA vice president Miran Ali, Founder and Managing Director SBK Tech Venture Sonia Bashir Kabir, Group Chairman and Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid and Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur among others took part in the discussion.

During the meeting DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and UK was USD 4.11 billion in 2021. UK's net FDI stock in Bangladesh was about USD 2.53 billion and UK is the 3rd largest export destination for Bangladesh and in future it will grow further.

Rizwan Rahman invited British investments in the ship building, RMG, agro-processing, leather and footwear, light engineering and skills development sector. Bangladesh will enjoy duty free, quota free facility in the UK up to 2029 but he requested to allow Bangladesh to continue this facility even after 2029.

He said Rules of Origin requirement facility can be eased and extended. Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) needs to be reduced and rationalized.

UK Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic sector. For the continuation of this progress she urged public and private sectors' coordination is much needed.

She also said private sector development and trade expansion are the real growth drivers for Bangladesh's economy. She also urged for enhancing bilateral partnership between UK and Bangladesh. She said removing bottlenecks will open up more investment opportunities here. She said we have to ensure poverty alleviation in line with the economic growth.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said Bangladesh's private sector is very strong and they are leading the economy from the front. He said UK is strong in service sector like education, healthcare and financial sector.

In the industrial designing and skills development Bangladesh and UK can work jointly. He said that the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattagram is a good place for attracting foreign investment and there are huge opportunities for UK's investors.

Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur said that Bangladesh needs to improve itself in industrial product designing to attract quality buyers. He also invited UK investments in the pharmaceutical, RMG, healthcare and education sector of Bangladesh.

Sonia Bashir Kabir said that UK can invest in Bangladesh in forming a digital banking eco-system. BGMEA's Miran Ali said Bangladesh's RMG sector is now very competent in terms of compliance as well as world class quality production. Well thought product designing capacity and synthetic cotton production have a good opportunity here and UK and Bangladesh can jointly work, he added.



















UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali, MP had a bilateral meeting with business leaders of Bangladesh at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday.The meeting was chaired by President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman, BGMEA vice president Miran Ali, Founder and Managing Director SBK Tech Venture Sonia Bashir Kabir, Group Chairman and Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid and Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur among others took part in the discussion.During the meeting DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and UK was USD 4.11 billion in 2021. UK's net FDI stock in Bangladesh was about USD 2.53 billion and UK is the 3rd largest export destination for Bangladesh and in future it will grow further.Rizwan Rahman invited British investments in the ship building, RMG, agro-processing, leather and footwear, light engineering and skills development sector. Bangladesh will enjoy duty free, quota free facility in the UK up to 2029 but he requested to allow Bangladesh to continue this facility even after 2029.He said Rules of Origin requirement facility can be eased and extended. Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) needs to be reduced and rationalized.UK Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic sector. For the continuation of this progress she urged public and private sectors' coordination is much needed.She also said private sector development and trade expansion are the real growth drivers for Bangladesh's economy. She also urged for enhancing bilateral partnership between UK and Bangladesh. She said removing bottlenecks will open up more investment opportunities here. She said we have to ensure poverty alleviation in line with the economic growth.British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said Bangladesh's private sector is very strong and they are leading the economy from the front. He said UK is strong in service sector like education, healthcare and financial sector.In the industrial designing and skills development Bangladesh and UK can work jointly. He said that the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattagram is a good place for attracting foreign investment and there are huge opportunities for UK's investors.Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur said that Bangladesh needs to improve itself in industrial product designing to attract quality buyers. He also invited UK investments in the pharmaceutical, RMG, healthcare and education sector of Bangladesh.Sonia Bashir Kabir said that UK can invest in Bangladesh in forming a digital banking eco-system. BGMEA's Miran Ali said Bangladesh's RMG sector is now very competent in terms of compliance as well as world class quality production. Well thought product designing capacity and synthetic cotton production have a good opportunity here and UK and Bangladesh can jointly work, he added.