Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade and pvt sector development are growth drivers:  Rushanara Ali

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by leaders and owners of different businesses receives UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali, MP during her visit to the DCCI office along with British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and others on Tuesday.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by leaders and owners of different businesses receives UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali, MP during her visit to the DCCI office along with British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and others on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali, MP had a bilateral meeting   with business leaders of Bangladesh at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday.
The meeting was chaired by President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman, BGMEA vice president Miran Ali, Founder and Managing Director SBK Tech Venture Sonia Bashir Kabir, Group Chairman and Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid and Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur among others took part in the discussion.
During the meeting DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and UK was USD 4.11 billion in 2021. UK's net FDI stock in Bangladesh was about USD 2.53 billion and UK is the 3rd largest export destination for Bangladesh and in future it will grow further.
Rizwan Rahman invited British investments in the ship building, RMG, agro-processing, leather and footwear, light engineering and skills development sector. Bangladesh will enjoy duty free, quota free facility in the UK up to 2029 but he requested to allow Bangladesh to continue this facility even after 2029.
He said Rules of Origin requirement facility can be eased and extended. Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) needs to be reduced and rationalized.
UK Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic sector. For the continuation of this progress she urged public and private sectors' coordination is much needed.
She also said private sector development and trade expansion are the real growth drivers for Bangladesh's economy. She also urged for enhancing bilateral partnership between UK and Bangladesh. She said removing bottlenecks will open up more investment opportunities here. She said we have to ensure poverty alleviation in line with the economic growth.
British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said Bangladesh's private sector is very strong and they are leading the economy from the front. He said UK is strong in service sector like education, healthcare and financial sector.
In the industrial designing and skills development Bangladesh and UK can work jointly. He said that the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattagram is a good place for attracting foreign investment and there are huge opportunities for UK's investors.
Managing Director of Apex Group Syed Nasim Manzur said that Bangladesh needs to improve itself in industrial product designing to attract quality buyers. He also invited UK investments in the pharmaceutical, RMG, healthcare and education sector of Bangladesh.
Sonia Bashir Kabir said that UK can invest in Bangladesh in forming a digital banking eco-system. BGMEA's Miran Ali said Bangladesh's RMG sector is now very competent in terms of compliance as well as world class quality production. Well thought product designing capacity and synthetic cotton production have a good opportunity here and UK and Bangladesh can jointly work, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd on MyGP
Leading edible oil brand bosses summoned over price irregularities
Mayor Md Hanif Flyover tolls can be paid thru Nagad
Bank Asia inks deal with Green University
Greece says will repay IMF debt by end-April
Robi brings 4G modem-router for uninterrupted data connectivity
Huawei to provide digital power solutions in BD
Business Event


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft