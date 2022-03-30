Bangladesh Bank decides to set ceiling on NBFI lending rate

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to impose a ceiling on non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) lending rate as the central bank found their lending rate was much higher than the rate offered by banks.

The decision was made at a board meeting held at its headquarters in the capital Dhaka recently.

BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer that the board had decided to impose a cap on the lending rate of the NBFIs. Serajul, however, could not confirm what would be the rate.

Another BB official said the central bank might issue a circular in this regard soon. The BB decision to impose a cap on lending rate came in almost two years after the enforcement of lending rate ceiling on the banks' lending.

On April 1, 2020, the central bank-imposed 9 per cent lending rate ceiling on banks came into force. On August 8 2021, the central bank issued another circular linking banks' deposit rate with the inflation rate as many of the banks were offering far lower interest against deposit products.

The BB official said that the difference in lending rate between banks and NBFIs had widened as many of the NBFIs were charging up to 15 per cent interest on the borrowers.

He hoped that the imposition of a lending rate ceiling on the NBFIs would help lower the difference between the banks and NBFIs.

At the board meeting, the BB also approved another proposal to form a refinancing scheme for the shipbuilding industry, said Serajul.

As per the decision, a Tk 2,000 crore refinance scheme for the shipbuilders would be formed. The decision was adopted in accordance with the Shipbuilding Industry Development Policy-2021.

Shipbuilders would get loans from the fund at the rate of 4.5 per cent. In January, 2021 Bangladesh's cabinet adopted the Shipbuilding Industry Development Policy 2020, setting an export target of $4 billion by the year 2025. Job creations as well as earning foreign currency are the two major reasons for the adoption of the policy.



















