Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Bank decides to set ceiling on NBFI lending rate

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to impose a ceiling on non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) lending rate as the central bank found their lending rate was much higher than the rate offered by banks.
The decision was made at a board meeting held at its headquarters in the capital Dhaka recently.
BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer that the board had decided to impose a cap on the lending rate of the NBFIs. Serajul, however, could not confirm what would be the rate.
Another BB official said the central bank might issue a circular in this regard soon. The BB decision to impose a cap on lending rate came in almost two years after the enforcement of lending rate ceiling on the banks' lending.
On April 1, 2020, the central bank-imposed 9 per cent lending rate ceiling on banks came into force. On August 8 2021, the central bank issued another circular linking banks' deposit rate with the inflation rate as many of the banks were offering far lower interest against deposit products.
The BB official said that the difference in lending rate between banks and NBFIs had widened as many of the NBFIs were charging up to 15 per cent interest on the borrowers.
He hoped that the imposition of a lending rate ceiling on the NBFIs would help lower the difference between the banks and NBFIs.
At the board meeting, the BB also approved another proposal to form a refinancing scheme for the shipbuilding industry, said Serajul.
As per the decision, a Tk 2,000 crore refinance scheme for the shipbuilders would be formed. The decision was adopted in accordance with the Shipbuilding Industry Development Policy-2021.
Shipbuilders would get loans from the fund at the rate of 4.5 per cent. In January, 2021 Bangladesh's cabinet adopted the Shipbuilding Industry Development Policy 2020, setting an export target of $4 billion by the year 2025. Job creations as well as earning foreign currency are the two major reasons for the adoption of the policy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP users can watch IPL matches from Rabbitholebd on MyGP
Leading edible oil brand bosses summoned over price irregularities
Mayor Md Hanif Flyover tolls can be paid thru Nagad
Bank Asia inks deal with Green University
Greece says will repay IMF debt by end-April
Robi brings 4G modem-router for uninterrupted data connectivity
Huawei to provide digital power solutions in BD
Business Event


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft