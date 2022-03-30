Video
IDRA asked to ensure 20pc investment of insurance firms in stock market

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market,        has asked the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) to invest at least 20 per cent of the 26 insurance companies' equity in the stock market.
BSEC has conveyed its decision in a letter asking it to submit files of Initial Public offering (IPO) in this regard. The letter was sent to the IDRA chairman on Tuesday the BSEC executive director and spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim signed it.
The BSEC has given various concessions to bring 26 unlisted insurance companies to the stock market. These companies need to invest 20 per cent of their equity to enter the stock market. The gazette was also published on January 5, 2021 but the companies didn't file it for entry into the stock market and implement the decision.
In this scenario, BSEC has requested IDRA to take steps to bring insurance companies to the stock market. "Small investors control our stock market," the letter said. Their participation in this market is about 80 per cent.
The letter said the role of institutional investors should be more in the development of the stock market. In this case, insurance companies can play an important role. Earlier, on March 23, the BSEC had written to the country's commercial banks to set up a special fund of Tk2 billion to invest fresh funds in the stock market.
The letter noted the need to increase the participation of institutional investors in the country's stock market, saying that around 80 per cent of the investors are small in the stock market in the country. For a stable capital market, the participation of institutional investors should increase.
It said on February 10, 2020, Bangladesh Bank approved the formation of a special fund of Tk2 billion in each bank for investment in the capital market which will not include the bank's exposure to investing in the capital market.
By law, banks can invest up to 25 per cent of their capital in the capital market. Many bank investments are below this limit. The letter called for the formation of a special fund of Tk2 billion and called for new investments in the capital market.


