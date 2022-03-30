BAF Chief returns home from Australia



Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan hands over BAF crest to Royal Australian Air Force Chief Air Marshal MEG Hupfeld during his visit to Australia. photo: ISPR

The Chief of Air Staff left here for Australia on March 18 for an official visit at the invitation of Air Marshal MEG Hupfeld Chief of Air Staff, Royal Australian Air Force, said a press here on Tuesday..

During the visit, the Chief of Air Staff attended the 'Air and Space Power Conference-2022' at the National Convention Center in Canberra, Australia.

This conference was also attended by Chiefs of Royal Air Force, US Pacific Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Maldives National Defense Force, Sri Lanka Air Force, German Air Force, Indian Air Force, Thai Air Force, and Military Advisor of UN Peace Operations, high officials from the Air Force of Qatar, Malaysia and Italy.

The theme of conference is 'Resilience and Innovation in Air and Space', which focused on innovative approaches of air and space power for ensuring geo strategic security in the Indo-Pacific region amidst rapidly changing global security scenario.

