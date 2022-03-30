Video
9 in 10 children U-14 suffer violent disciplining in BD: Unicef

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

Nine in ten children - accounting for 45 million boys and girls - below the age of 14 are subjected to violent disciplining in their homes regularly, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has said.
Violent disciplining, sexual abuse, child labour, child marriage and psychological punishment remain widespread in Bangladesh, putting millions of children at risk of harm every day, it said.
To identify these children and to protect them from harm and abuse, a well-planned, trained and supported social service workforce is critical, said a press release issued by Unicef on Tuesday.
More than half of girls, 51 per cent, are married before reaching their eighteenth birthday. Millions of children are living on the street, are out of school or trapped in hazardous child labour, said the release.
To adequately respond to the needs of vulnerable children, over 100,000 social workers are needed, but currently there are only 3,000 social workers in Bangladesh.
"The Government of Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been implementing social safety nets focused on vulnerable people. The Ministry of Social Welfare is distributing different types of allowances for the old age people, widow, destitute and deserted women, and persons with disabilities under social safety nets programmes, said Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed.
"We also provide shelter for the orphans and vulnerable children in our Shishu Nibas and shelter centres. UNICEF has been providing their support to ensure the safety, security and rights of every child in the country. I hope social workers around the country will work for the betterment of the lives of common people," the minister added.
UNICEF has joined hands with the Department of Social Services (DSS), under the Ministry of Social Welfare to launch a year-long campaign calling for greater
investment in the social service workforce promoting the critical role of social workers in protecting children and women.
"Professionally-trained social workers are at the core of every well-functioning child protection system that reaches every child in need of protection. We must recognize the importance of their work, and we must invest in them," said Mr. Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.    -UNB


