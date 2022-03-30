Video
Parents seek capital punishment for killers of toddler Araf

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

Two-year old Abdur Rahman Araf was playing in the open parking space in front of his home when he was coaxed to the roof of his building, thrown inside the water tank and killed. The motive was to frame the owner of the building he lived in with his parents.
The plan failed and police eventually arrested three suspects over the murder.
A year and nine months since the gruesome killing in Chattogram's Bakalia, Araf's parents are still in tears. The trial has proceeded quickly and they are looking forward to seeing the killers receive the capital punishment.
Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Md Jasim Uddin has scheduled the verdict for Mar 30.
Araf was the only child of Abdul Qayum and Farhana Islam. They do not want any other parents to suffer the same pain of losing their children.
"We want to see the killers hanged so that no other parents experience this emptiness."
The suspects in the Araf murder case are Md Farid, a resident of Miakhan Nagar in Baklia, Md Hasan and his mother Nazma Begum. Hasan was the guard of the building where Araf's family lived as tenants.
Farid and Nazma are currently in jail while Hasan is out on bail granted by the High Court.
Public Prosecutor Prabir Kumar Bhattacharya said 20 witnesses testified for the plaintiff and 10 witnesses for the defence.
"We proved the murder charges and sought the highest punishment for the killers," he said.    -bdnews24.com


