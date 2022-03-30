Video
Fuel supplies hit as tanker workers go on strike in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

KHULNA, Mar 29: Fuel supplies to 10 districts in Khulna and five in Faridpur were disrupted on Tuesday, as oil tanker workers here launched an indefinite strike over an attack on one of their union leaders.
The strike began around 8am, as the tanker workers refused to refill or transport oil from Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots, demanding the arrest of assailants who attacked their union leader on Monday.
Meanwhile, a case was filed against two men and 12 unidentified people at the Khalishpur police station in connection with the assault, following a complaint from the victim's brother on Monday night, said Md Kamal Hossain, the officer-in-charge.
On Monday, around 12pm, some people attacked Al Amin, the line secretary of the Tank-Lorry Workers' Union at the Kashipur Banglar Mor area.He was subsequently admitted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital with severe injuries.
"The workers have vowed to continue the strike until the assailants are arrested and brought to justice. They are currently demonstrating in front of the union office," said Mir Moksed Ali, president of Khulna division's Tank-Lorry Workers' Union.    -UNB


