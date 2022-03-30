Video
Messy mass vaccination programme

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022

A news report published in this daily yesterday regarding the second dose of mass vaccination programme that started on Monday only paints a grim picture of chaotic planning. It simply reminds us of failures to take any lesson from the flaws we experienced in earlier stages of mass vaccination programmes launched last year.

Reportedly, today is the last date of receiving the second jab of mass inoculation for those who took the first dose on February 26, this year. Allegedly, many vaccine eligible people are thronging in the capital's many vaccination centres from long distance had to return without vaccines in the first two days of the programme even after carrying vaccine cards.

Such a mess makes us clear that the ongoing programme is going without adequate vaccine booths and manpower. It also points us to the manifold crises in the country's health sector that came to fore since the beginning of the pandemic. We believe, the chaos that mars our vaccination programme is nothing separated from organised mismanagement, incapacity and corruption still prevailing within the country's health sector.

However, no doubt, the government is leaving no stone unturned to bring country's every citizen under vaccination coverage. Hence, it has increased allocation for continuing the countrywide vaccination programme. But increase in allocation is not enough. It has to reach in proper hands.

Because, reports of people returning from booths without getting vaccinated after prolonged waiting in the scorching sun also suggests that a sector as crucial as public health is in the hands of wrong and inept people.

Earlier, on various occasions we have seen how slipshod in vaccination programmes sent wrong signal among the masses about the availability of vaccines.

We expect those who were denied the second dose of vaccination under the current programme will be immediately ensured the second jab. And lest we forget, inordinate delay between the two doses can cause the efficacy of the first dose to be lost.

Moreover, it is important to have a clear understanding to plan how to administer vaccines efficiently without causing public sufferings. We also need to estimate by how much we need to increase capacity to face the upcoming programme for the service.

The need of the minute is to put an end to the chaotic programme. An arrangement in order to prevent a disease cannot be the cause of transmission of disease.
Government's mass vaccination programme will be meaningful only then when its benefit will reach every doorstep of the country on time.

Last but not least, whatever our policymakers take up must be equal to well-thought, disciplined and rational proposals.



