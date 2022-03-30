Mosquito causes public sufferings

Dear Sir

The number of mosquitoes has increased all over the country. Mosquito bites have made life miserable. Ditches, open manholes, ponds, half-built buildings, filled with rubbish. Mosquitoes continue to breed in these places. Citizens have to endure mosquito infestation everywhere including houses, offices, courts, restaurants and public transport.



Mosquitoes spend the first 10 days of their life in water. It looks like the body of a wingless grasshopper with thick head and hairy body, dies easily. Therefore, identifying and eradicating mosquito breeding grounds while in the water is an important and effective part of mosquito control. Mosquito larvae should be destroyed by checking the stagnant water and care should be taken to prevent stagnant water or mosquito breeding in these places. Every year millions of people are infected with various diseases due to mosquitoes. The mortality rate of these diseases is not less. Global warming may increase insect reproduction. The types of chikungunya and dengue infections can vary with climate change and time cycle.



There is a need to raise awareness among the people about how to identify mosquito habitats, how to identify breeding grounds, how to identify mosquito larvae, how to stay away from mosquitoes and what diseases can be transmitted by mosquitoes.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID