

Warfare and strategy: The Ukraine War



Until Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military invasion against Ukraine in February 24, 2022, Russia was wining the standoff against the West. President Biden offered open dialogue to President Putin. By then, Crimea was annexed to Russia in 2014 and Donbas a self-proclaimed breakaway tiny region of eastern Ukraine declared independence backed by Russia. Under the given circumstances all that Russia needed to do was to recognize Donbas and continue subversive action through proxy war and keep Ukraine within its fold.



Russia did it but became impatient to invade Ukraine. By now Russian war against Ukraine has entered into its fifth week and could not yet make any significant breakthrough for the fall of Kyiv. It appears the campaign would be longer instead of a lightening one. As each day is passing new events are being added to the chronicles of the conflict. At this stage of the war the strategic analysts have started questioning whether Russia is heading for a strategic blunder. Let me take a brief account of strategic follies as observed insofar in Ukraine conflict.



In any war, the first and foremost consideration for articulating a strategy is the justness of the cause for which the political actors resort to war. A war is measured as just by criterions of having just cause, a last resort, declared by a legitimate authority, having right intention, has reasonable chance of success and the end is proportional to the means used. It is so important that a just cause infuses intangible moral and legal support which drive the combatant forces to fight and even lay down their lives. Above all it has a greater political ramification.



Russian war against Ukraine fails in this test. At the very outset of the war, the Ukraine government registered complain to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague challenging the justification of Russia's war against Ukraine. As provisional measures, the UN court handed down the order asking Russia to cease all types of military operations within Ukraine territory. Although, Russia refrained from participation in the proceeding; the ICJ's order is a legal international binding subject to the prior consent of the Security Council where Russia has the veto power. Notwithstanding the fate of the verdict, the decision of the world court has a consequential impact on Russia.



The ICJ observed that Russia's claim to the just cause rests on unfounded claim of immediate security threat and Ukraine's so called crime of genocide against Russians residing within Ukraine. All these claims have been found baseless and absurd. Ignoring ICJ's order will isolate Russia further and undermine Putin's power. Court's decision will erode legitimacy and morality of waging war by Russia.



Vladimir Putin's ambitious geopolitical goal is another strategic misstep of Russia. It appears that Putin wants to redraw the post cold war security architecture in Europe. The current Kremlin establishment believes the doctrine of "near abroad'' and consider expansion of geopolitical spheres either by annexing former Soviet Republics or by installing puppet governments.



President Putin's desperation to bring back Ukraine under his armpit is propelled by his romanticism and nostalgia of imperial history of Russia. Being side lined in the global geopolitical game after collapse of Soviet Russia in last century; Russia now under President Putin wants to reverse the history. Such ambitions geopolitical goal has rocked the whole of Europe. After World War II, in Yalta conference the two super powers agreed to divide Europe into Western and Soviet influenced block Eastern Europe. The Iron Curtain fell across Europe.



One of the central roles of strategic planning is to create division among the adversary. Vladimir Putin was able to split the West before invasion against Ukraine. At the same time he was able to get China in his side. Putin himself has spoiled his gain by launching military invasion against Ukraine. Now the whole Europe as his adversary is expanding and rallying other nations against Russia.



China for her own interest is bound to break silence soon and stand up against prolong war. It may be recalled that during World War II Communist Russia for own interest joined West led Allied force. Russia now facing unprecedented economic sanction. The economic warfare is going to bleed Russian economy heavily. Except few most of the nations in all the regions are now against Russian invasion



Undermining resilience of Ukrainian people is another strategic misjudgement by Russia. Russian war strategists assumed that there will be no significant resistance from the Ukraine people and the campaign will be a short lived one. In reality situation on the ground is very adverse. Ukraine army along with guerrilla fighters are putting stiff resistance to Russian advance and held up armoured columns in different places. People of all ages volunteering to fight against Russian occupation. Military analysts are surprised to see the determination and tenacity of Ukraine civilian people. When all are in distressed condition the resultant effect of sorrow unite people against common enemy.



President Zelensky has declined to flee and surrender who is now the unlikely hero of Ukraine. President Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko are in constant touch with their fellow countrymen leading from the Ukraine soil. When people are attacked and evicted from own homeland they become ferocious. Bosnian and Bengalee nationhood is a history of resistance, suffering and struggle. Ukrainian identity will be further cemented by the way they are fighting against Russian occupation. Ukraine fallen soldiers are being given military funeral by the fellow combatants in the battlefield is a testimony of their comradeship. As the war prolongs the Russian military is likely to encounter further resistance in future.



Von Clausewitz, an eighteenth century Prussian general and war strategist said that war is the extension of politics by other means. Clausewitz maxim indicates the role of political leadership in crafting war objective. President Putin has set the political objective of the invasion. His desire of overthrowing Zelensky and replacing the current regime by a puppet government or cause destruction to the extent to force surrender is unrealistic. Selection of such war objective is self-defeating too. Russian war objective is devoid of political sagacity and can't be achieved by a short lived special operation. Even if the government surrenders Russia has to pay heavy price in protecting a new regime. Consequence of regime change in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan is the resurgence of terrorism and insurgency.



Strategy brings ways and means in the battle field. Conventional wisdom says that Russian commanders would fight a combined arms battle in Ukraine. Russian launched ground offensive without much air effort. As a result the armoured columns and armoured personnel carriers (APC) came under tremendous resistance by the Ukraine fighters knocking down tanks and APCs by mines and shoulder controlled anti-tank weapons. They got bloody nose early on by the Ukraine snipers.



Russian army being fire power heavy don't have adequate logistical back up and maintenance support. As a result in many occasion Russian forces are being blocked by their own broken down equipment. Russian information campaign and electronic warfare have been disastrous. Ukraine command control (C2) remains uninterrupted. In contrast Ukraine engineers proved to be smart in disrupting Russian forces relying on mobile network by twisting Russian prefix number.



After five weeks of the campaign, being faced by hazards of urban fight and guerrilla hit and run tactics, Russia has intensified its air attack in major cities. Indiscriminate aerial and artillery bombing is causing untold miseries and destruction to the civilian lives and facilities and thereby increase war crime owes. Putin would not stop and likely to escalate the conflict further to achieve his aim. He may win all the battles and but not the war in totality. Even he wins the war at large, it would be impossible task to sustain threat of insurgency. Will the Ukraine people abandon their nationhood and submit to Russia? Can the puppet government if installed will be able to govern Ukraine? These are the tough tests Russia has to qualify to achieve its goal.



It is easy to conquer a country but difficult to hold on. Until now it is not clear what political strategy Russia is going to roll out after conquering Ukraine. Wining hearts and mind of the people at large will be impossible. Neither it would be possible to turn Ukraine a client state like Belarus.



Russian invasion of Ukraine has ignited ugly emotion of the Ukraine people. Resentment, hate, loathe and disgust are the ugly emotion but powerful enough to mobilize entire society and act as nourishment for protracted conflict. The quagmire created in Ukraine; Russia can't walk away easily. According Edward Azar all elements of protracted social conflict in Ukraine are unfolding every day. Only time will say what will be the end state of Ukraine conflict and the end justify means. However, if strategy is considered to be the corner stone of wining war and seeing the progress of the war; it can be fairly concluded that Russia's current Ukraine strategy is likely to fail.

The writer is a Security and Strategy Analyst. He is an alumni of National Defence College, Mirpur and George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Germany.









