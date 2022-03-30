Beating a woman because she is 'not decent'

In a village in Jessore, a woman was excoriated for being 'amoral' and was beaten up reportedly by a local UP member and two others. Later, in describing the girl, the UP chairman used 'bhalona' (not decent). It's no new discovery that society is too quick to create a division between virtuous and evil while the labels of good and bad are slapped based on some outmoded social notions. This is exactly why, women about to be married are told not to stay outside after dark because if she is found to come back home late she would be called wicked or, in pure bangla a 'kharapmeye'. But then, someone who is into vice can indulge in all immoralities during the day time too, right?



This simple logic escapes us that what is done at night can also be carried out during the day. Anyway, our debate is not about immoral or the moral acts because, what is unethical for one person may be the livelihood, earning path for someone else. Also, if we cut out all the layers of pseudo ethics, there are some evils which are a must for society to have a semblance of civility.



Why was the girl beaten?

The newspaper report on the incident states that the woman in question was coming back as a pillion rider with a man, perhaps her friend, or just an acquaintance. Whatever the case, the reason for beating her up was not mentioned. Did she steal something or swindled someone or exploited someone's trust with false promises? Or maybe, her sin was that she chose someone else other than the snubbed UP member to give her a ride! Whatever the fault, it's certain some male egos were bruised and that's why the defamatory labelling.



Now 'kharapmeye' needs some rational deconstruction. The word 'kharap' in English translates into 'bad', which is often used to refer to sex workers. Women who provide the physical relief to countless men, thus helping to maintain social order and prevent rapes find themselves owning this word 'kharap' because they are never told that the work they do is no less important than any other civic service provided by the authority.



This is because we do not think before using a term or thinking as to how it may impact others. For argument's sake, let's assume that the woman who was beaten was a sex worker or a girl who discreetly provided certain services for a fee.



Either way, that is her earning source, which makes her work just as legitimate as any other profession. If we need to remind ourselves, prostitution is allowed in Bangladesh and in the post Covid period, countless young women willingly became escorts to sustain their families. To create a good and bad division based on morals is easy since moralising seldom take the realities on the ground into consideration. In between the stark divisions there are countless grey areas which we ignore.



Sadistic pleasure of slut shaming:

It's very easy to sully the image of a girl--circulate a few fabricated stories about her, distort an image if possible or release a video clip of her recorded without her consent. Unfortunately, when rumour mills start to roll, it's often other women who play a vicious role in embellishing a small matter with salacious details. The blame, therefore, has to be shared by women too. Sex workers are denounced by both genders as there is an obsession to flaunt a moral faade, even if that's a charade.



The problem lies at the heart of a social creed, which has never seen sex or the desire for physical pleasure as a natural human need. Sex, even within legitimate social bindings, was and remains a hushed topic. This is why condom adverts prompt adults to change the channel while most models and actresses feeling a degree of reluctance to work for contraceptive commercials.



In the villages, an idea persists that after physical intimacy the man and woman, especially the latter becomes impure and, therefore, a bath is essential to cleanse the body. The matter of hygiene is overtaken by the desire to remain virtuous. Even a married couple living in a joint family have to be very careful about intimacy, lest they upset anyone. With so much guilt on sex, it's no surprise that we use the word 'akaam' or 'vile deed' to allude to sex.



When the core concept is such, women with liberal outlooks are summarily denounced. Only a few years ago, sitting astride a bike by women was frowned upon because, as per many, it appears provocative and arouses sexual desire. This means there is a suppressed sexual tension on the edge, ready for an outburst. Naturally, tensions develop due to the absence of a candid discussion and an open approach.



Since the term 'kharap' was not explained by the newspaper report, we can only speculate that either she was guilty of transgressions involving sex or was involved in some fraudulent operation. Whatever the case, her crime should have been mentioned specifically. Standing in 2022, we simply cannot condone a public beating based on the perception that someone is immoral. One needs to accept that both man and woman can be involved in unscrupulous, immoral acts. However, punishment has to be handed out by the law.



The media has a role to report any such incident with some background investigation and more facts so that readers can get enough information. If somebody is denounced or degraded as morally wicked then the reporter needs to ask questions to find out what immoral deeds the accused person is guilty of.



To end, let's expose society's hypocrisy once more: the so called women of the night perform a social duty which is essential yet condemned in open discussion. The definitions of 'good' and 'bad' need to be discussed with a little more logic and not by preconceived ideas. To end with Shakespeare: there's nothing good or bad, only thinking makes it so...

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer











