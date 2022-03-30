

Is Bangladesh in quagmire of global politics?



Just after two days of Nuland's departure from Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 24 last along with 139 other countries voted for a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, and criticized Russia for creating a dire humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbour one month ago.



The resolution adopted on March 24, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and five votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korean, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries, including China and India abstained. UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight. There was a round of applause in the hall after the adoption on Thursday.



Earlier on March 2, Bangladesh, China, Cuba, India, Iran, Iraq, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zimbabwe were among the 35 countries which abstained in the vote, while five members - Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria--voted against it, according to UN documents.



US Under-Secretary of State Nuland on March 20 held Partnership Dialogue and discussed all aspects of bilateral relationship, including economy, Covid cooperation, development, security, Indo-Pacific, democracy, human rights, and labour rights with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Other senior members of the US delegation included Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.



The US started imposing its covert political pressure on Bangladesh since last year over QUAD issue. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), colloquially the Quad or QUAD, is a defence bloc based on dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and United States, initiated in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the support of Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and US Vice President Dick Cheney. Bangladesh refrained from joining the bloc as a QUAD Plus member last year, to uphold its non aligned policy based on 'friendship towards all and malice to none," adopted by its founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, soon after the country attained victory over the Pakistan occupation army on December 16, 1971.



As Bangladesh was not still agreeing to support or join QUAD, the US has started to take stringent new measure starting with imposition of sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) late last year. On December 10, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its incumbent and former officers on alleged human rights violations.



The United States which had opposed 1971 Bangladesh liberation War and later turned an important development and economic partner of the South Asian country, was apparently annoyed when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina justifiedly refused to entertain a direct request of the then US Secretary of State John Kerry over telephone, to stop the execution of a condemned war criminal and a Jamaat-e-Islami leader Quader Mollah in December 2013. Hours after Kerry's request, Mollah, the first of the six war criminals executed so far, was hanged.



This time US Under-Secretary of State Nuland and her delegation reportedly threatened Bangladesh of more restrictions if Bangladesh does not change its stance on US interests, including Ukraine issue. To preserve and maintain its more than $8 billion exports to the US, retain its $500 million UN Peacekeeping operations etc, US asked Bangladesh to withdraw support from Russia, the main bastion of the erstwhile Soviet Union, that like India directly helped and supported Bangladesh Liberation War. Bangladesh regularly expresses its gratitude especially to India and the Soviet Union for their helps during its liberation war and aftermath. India is now the largest trade partner of Bangladesh after China, exporting over $8.5 billion and importing goods worth around $1.5 billion from Bangladesh a year. Chinese exports to Bangladesh cross some $ 15 billion annually.



Foreign Minister recently said Bangladesh voted in favour of Ukraine on humanitarian grounds, not under any pressure. However, on March 26 he said in Dhaka that Bangladesh voted in favour of Ukraine on humanitarian grounds, not under any pressure. He said: "The Father of the nation Bangabandhu, never took decisions under pressure. His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina too does not relent to pressure in taking decisions. The reason behind our decision is that we are a peaceful country. We are number one among the UN peacekeeping forces establishing peace across. We made a proposal for sustainable peace around the world and 193 countries accepted this. We took initiative through this proposal called 'culture of peace'. The objective of this is to bring a halt to fighting, conflict and crime. We are leaders of peace in the world."



"People in Ukraine are being oppressed, are suffering," he said, adding, "We voted also that food and medicines could reach them in time, that a corridor be made in necessary to bring them out and other issues, especially an end to the war."



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh abstained from voting at the UN General Assembly resolution --that reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine --as the resolution is not meant to stop the war but to blame somebody. On March 6, he said in Dhaka that the UN resolution wording (on March 2), was not to stop the war, but to blame someone, Momen said. "We are for peace. We want peace. We don't want war. So, we said we are concerned about the war. So, we expect the UN charter to be followed," he said.



He said Bangladesh is in favour of dialogue and peaceful solutions to any problem. "We said citizens of Ukraine should be safe. We said we have confidence in the UN secretary general and that he should take an initiative for dialogue and resolve it. We voted for peace



In highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Abdul Momen referred to the 1971 liberation war. He said, "The people of Ukraine are fleeing their homes as we did. That is why we voted in favour of Ukraine, on humanitarian grounds, in the UN." On March 26 last, the Foreign Minister said: "The Ukraine issue will have no impact on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. We hope the war will end. We will also deal with the situation."



However, like the US, China also opposed Bangladesh Liberation war but now on global economy and regional and international politics, India, China and the US are also allies to each other or opposes each other in different aspects of global politics. India and US are important components in QUAD while India and China are identical on Ukraine issue.



So the global politics often turn dilemmatic for like emerging economies like Bangladesh on which all prominent states and blocs show interest to take it into their folds. However, so far Bangladesh showed its prudence in maintaining relations with different states and blocs having different and conflicting agendas. Bangladesh still maintain its stance based of grounds and logic based on its embedded foreign policy and it is hoped that the country will maintain its non-aligned and neutral foreign policies without harming interest of its own and others.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer









