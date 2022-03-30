32 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 32 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Dinajpur, Naogaon, Barguna, Manikganj, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Bogura, Bhola, Brahmanbaria and Munshiganj, recently.

DINAJPUR: A team of Department of Narcotics Control arrested two drug dealers along with drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested were Rezau Karim Sabuz, 44, a resident of Pahartali area in Chattogram district and Swapon Hridoy, 28, a resident of Kanchanghat Bridge area of Dinajpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, members of Department of Narcotic Control conducted an anti drug drive at Paharpur area under Dinajpur municipality and arrested them from one Jahangir Alam's house.

At that time 3100 yaba pills, 210 bottles of phensedyl, and Tk 1, 77, 600 in cash were seized from their possessions.

Deputy Director of Dinajpur Narcotics Control Department, Rajibur Rahman said that a case was filed against the detainees under Narcotics Control Act, and they were sent to jail on Monday.

In another drive, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday afternoon arrested two drug peddlers along with phensedyl in Fulbari Border area of the district.

The arrested persons are Asaduzzaman Noor, 30, and Sabuj Miah, 22; residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.

A team of BGB-29 battalion conducted a drive in Dainur Border Outpost area around 4pm and arrested the duo, said the battalion captain Lt. Col. Sharif Ullah Abed.

He said six bottles of phensedyl, a motorcycle, two mobile phone sets and Tk 7,620 in cash were also seized from their possessions at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police arrested a man along with heroine in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Sentu Shah, 30, a resident of Modhugurnai Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive in Shahebganj area at night and arrested the accused along with heroine, said Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad.

The accused was sent to jail following a court order, he added.

BARGUNA: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Patharghata and Taltali upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a man along with 555 yaba tablets from Patharghata Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mizan, 23, son of Sultan, a resident of Golbunia Village under Noltona Union in the upazila.

BCG Patharghata Station Contingent Commander Jamir Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the BCG conducted a drive in Katakhali area in the afternoon and arrested Mizan along with the yaba tablets while he was selling these contraband pills.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patharghata Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the BCG official added.

On the other hand, police arrested two persons along with liquor in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Sabuj, 28, a resident of Nishanbaria and Arif, 22.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti drug drive in Angkujanpara area at night and arrested them along with three litres of distilled liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Taltali PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Thursday morning.

Taltali PS OC Sakhawat Hossain Tapu confirmed the matter.

MANIKGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested eight people along with heroine from Shivalaya Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Haridas De, 68, Gopal Chandra Sarker, 36, Md Liton Mia, 40, Wasim Mia, 35, Ferdous Rahman, 23, Sabbir Hossain, 20, Sabuj Molla, 24, and Ujjal Bairagi, 30.

District DB Police OC Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release on Saturday noon.

He said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Haqim Molla conducted a drive in the house of Haridas De in Mohadevpur Village of the upazila, and arrested them along with five grams of heroin worth about Tk 50,000.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Shivalaya PS in this connection, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two persons along with 290 yaba tablets from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Ali Hossain, 22, son of Khalilur Rahman Panati, a resident of Shiyalkanda Chapartari Village, and Apel Miya, 36, son of Rahmatullah, a resident of Satkurarpar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Nageshwari PS conducted a special anti-drug drive in Dangirpar Amtala Bazar area at night and arrested the duo along with yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were sent to Kurigram Jail on Saturday.

Nageshwari PS OC Tambirul Islam confirmed the matter.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested by police along with 5,000 yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Kamal Mia Prokash, 37, Ayas, 35, Zafar Alam, 32, Arif, 30, Imam Hossain, 27.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off a team of the law enforcers from Teknaf Model PS conducted a drive in Shahpuree area under Sabrang Union in the upazila and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Controls Act was filed against them with Teknaf Model PS.

Teknaf Model PS OC Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 22 bottles of phensedyl from their residence in Gabtali Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Mohammad Ali, 45, son of Asir Uddin, and his wife Nasima Khatun, 40, residents of Haribhita Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

Gabtali Model PS OC Sirajul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Mohammad Ali in Haribhita Madhyapara area at around 12am, and arrested the couple along with the phensedyl.

The law enforcer also seized Tk 24,410 in cash from their possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Gabtali Model PS in this connection, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 203 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Riaz, 36, son of Abdul Ali, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 4 Nayanigram Baddibari area in the afternoon, and arrested Riaz along with the yaba tablets.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Zahid, 28, and Hasan, 25, managed to flee the scene at that time.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested three people along with drugs from Nabinagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Jaru Mia, 40, Monir, 30, and Saiful Islam Sohel, 40.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Radhanagar Village under Barail Union in the upazila at dawn, and arrested the trio.

Police also recovered 30 bottles of phensedyl, two cans of beer, 546 yaba tablets, two bottles of foreign liquor and 800 grams of hemp from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nabinagar PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday noon.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, GAZIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three people along with 40 kilograms of hemp from Sreenagar Upazila in the district early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Momin Islam, 28, son of Abu Taleb of Kotwali PS area in Jashore; Alamgir Hossain, 38, son of Abdul Khaleque of Chauddagram in Cumilla; and Kamrul Islam, 24.

RAB-10 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bejgaon Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in the upazila at around 3am, and arrested the trio along with the hemp worth about Tk 12 lakh from a covered van. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested people with Sreenagar PS in this connection.