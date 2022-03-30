

Student crisis severe in 25 govt primary schools at Ramgarh

Less than 100 students are reported in 25 schools out of total 47 government primary schools in the upazila. The lowest student number is 37 in a school, and the highest student number is 302 in another school.

Due to long closure amid corona, poverty, remote location and other education institutions including Noorani madrasa and kindergarten in school catchment areas, the student enrolment crisis has been created.

This information was revealed in a survey of Upazila Education Office in February.

To ensure 100 per cent admission, school teachers have made regular home visits.

According to the survey report, there are lowest 37 students in Noorpur Government Primary School.

There are 46 students in Chhotokheda Government Primary School, 50 in Somachandra Para Government Primary School, 52 each in Chandpara Government Primary School, Wifapara Government Primary School, and Balukhali Alo Government Primary School, 53 each in Dakkhin Lakmupara Government Primary School, Nitai Bashwabpara Government Primary School, and Nazirtila Government Primary School, 54 in Anghola Chhinchharipara Government Primary School, 55 in Uttar Lamku Government Primary School, 57 in Purba Chowdhurypara Government Primary School, 60 each in Temran Karbaripara Government Primary School and Manikchandrapara Government Primary School, 63 in Buddhadhan Karbaripara Government Primary School, 64 in Dataram Karbaripara Government Primary School, 68 in Purba Bolipara Government Primary School, and 70 in Sonarkhali Government Primary School.

Head Teacher of Noorpur Government Primary School Sajal Kumar Dutta said, home visit and inspection efforts are going on to make students school-bound; and after reopening, the student number is increasing.

Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ilias said, all-out efforts have been taken to make students school-bound.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khandakar Md Ikhtiar Uddin Arafat said, it has been a temporary problem because of school closure during corona pandemic; besides, due to lack of sincerity among guardians living in remote areas and poverty, their children have been out of school; but necessary measures will be taken after discussion to address the student crisis.

Upazila Chairman Bishwa Pradip Kumar Karbari said, he has urged guardians to make their children school-bound.

For students, the government has arranged mid-day meal, 100 per cent stipend, free books, trained teachers, technology-based-teaching, play grounds, pucca two-storey building, and good academic environment, he maintained.











RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Mar 29: Despite different steps, student admission rate is not increasing in a good number of government primary schools in hilly Upazila Ramgarh of the district.Less than 100 students are reported in 25 schools out of total 47 government primary schools in the upazila. The lowest student number is 37 in a school, and the highest student number is 302 in another school.Due to long closure amid corona, poverty, remote location and other education institutions including Noorani madrasa and kindergarten in school catchment areas, the student enrolment crisis has been created.This information was revealed in a survey of Upazila Education Office in February.To ensure 100 per cent admission, school teachers have made regular home visits.According to the survey report, there are lowest 37 students in Noorpur Government Primary School.There are 46 students in Chhotokheda Government Primary School, 50 in Somachandra Para Government Primary School, 52 each in Chandpara Government Primary School, Wifapara Government Primary School, and Balukhali Alo Government Primary School, 53 each in Dakkhin Lakmupara Government Primary School, Nitai Bashwabpara Government Primary School, and Nazirtila Government Primary School, 54 in Anghola Chhinchharipara Government Primary School, 55 in Uttar Lamku Government Primary School, 57 in Purba Chowdhurypara Government Primary School, 60 each in Temran Karbaripara Government Primary School and Manikchandrapara Government Primary School, 63 in Buddhadhan Karbaripara Government Primary School, 64 in Dataram Karbaripara Government Primary School, 68 in Purba Bolipara Government Primary School, and 70 in Sonarkhali Government Primary School.Head Teacher of Noorpur Government Primary School Sajal Kumar Dutta said, home visit and inspection efforts are going on to make students school-bound; and after reopening, the student number is increasing.Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ilias said, all-out efforts have been taken to make students school-bound.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khandakar Md Ikhtiar Uddin Arafat said, it has been a temporary problem because of school closure during corona pandemic; besides, due to lack of sincerity among guardians living in remote areas and poverty, their children have been out of school; but necessary measures will be taken after discussion to address the student crisis.Upazila Chairman Bishwa Pradip Kumar Karbari said, he has urged guardians to make their children school-bound.For students, the government has arranged mid-day meal, 100 per cent stipend, free books, trained teachers, technology-based-teaching, play grounds, pucca two-storey building, and good academic environment, he maintained.