Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

60 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondents

A total of 60 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Barishal, in five days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 58 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in five days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 28 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Thursday.
Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were held on various charges.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was arrested by police with arms in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Abul Kalam, 23, son of Helal Mia, a resident of Baluakandi Village under Banshgari Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information that Kalam was staying in Swadhin Bazar area, a team of the law enforcers raided the area at night and arrested him along with a pistol and two rounds of bullet.
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station (PS) Govinda Sarkar confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with a firearm and equipments using to make bombs from Gournadi Upazila in the district early Saturday.
The arrested person is Kabir Mridha, 45, son of Mohammad Mridha, a resident of Nandankathi Village in the upazila. He was a listed terrorist.
RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force arrested him along with a rifle and some equipments using to make bombs from Lakhraj Kasba area at around 2:30pm.
RAB-8 DAD Saiful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against him with Gournadi PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Student crisis severe in 25 govt primary schools at Ramgarh
60 detained on different charges in three districts
4 shops burnt at Sarishabari
A workshop on preventing hepatitis, diabetes, heart and kidney problems
7 killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Man crushed under train in Cumilla
Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft