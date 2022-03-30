60 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 60 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Barishal, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 58 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 28 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were held on various charges.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was arrested by police with arms in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Abul Kalam, 23, son of Helal Mia, a resident of Baluakandi Village under Banshgari Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information that Kalam was staying in Swadhin Bazar area, a team of the law enforcers raided the area at night and arrested him along with a pistol and two rounds of bullet.

Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station (PS) Govinda Sarkar confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with a firearm and equipments using to make bombs from Gournadi Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The arrested person is Kabir Mridha, 45, son of Mohammad Mridha, a resident of Nandankathi Village in the upazila. He was a listed terrorist.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force arrested him along with a rifle and some equipments using to make bombs from Lakhraj Kasba area at around 2:30pm.

RAB-8 DAD Saiful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against him with Gournadi PS in this connection.









