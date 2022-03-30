Video
Home Countryside

4 shops burnt at Sarishabari

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondent

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Mar 29: Four shops were gutted by fire in Sarishabari Upazila of the district early Monday.
The incident took place in Mandal Market at Boyra Bazar under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila at around 12am.
Local sources said the fire began from a mobile servicing shop in the market, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
Being informed, two teams from Sarishabari Fire Service Station rushed in, and controlled the blaze after about 1.40 hours of frantic effort.
The fire might have originated from electric short      circuit.
The affected traders claimed that goods worth about 20 lakh were completely destroyed by the fire.


